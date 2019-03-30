Acoustic Asheville: Jeff Tweedy

It’s not a stretch to call Jeff Tweedy a modern-day Renaissance man. He may be better known as the frontman for Wilco, but he recently became a best-selling author with his autobiography Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

In addition to his new book, he also put out his first solo record, WARM, and will soon be releasing a follow up with WARMER. The upcoming record features 10 tracks recorded during the WARM sessions and will be out on Record Store Day — Saturday, April 13.

Tweedy was recently in Asheville for a sold-out show at The Orange Peel and gave an exclusive performance of two songs — a classic from his days with Uncle Tupelo and a new song that’ll be featured on WARMER — in the green room before taking the stage.

The videos were filmed with the assistance of Silas Durocher of The Get Right Band.

“Sick Server”

“New Madrid”