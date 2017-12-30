Acoustic Asheville: Juan Holladay

The Secret B-Sides are known for combining a classic soul sound with skilled musicianship and fun lyrics. Their concerts are dance-filled events and should not be missed by anyone.

You can catch lead singer Juan Holladay playing a birthday bash at One World Brewing on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. You can also catch him and the band on stage at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 12, as part of Mountain Soul Party.

Ahead of those shows, Holladay played an exclusive two-song, acoustic set for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Summer Soul”

“(You Don’t Need Any) Makeup”