Acoustic Asheville: Kenny George Band

There are few music groups that can match the burnt asphalt left by the Kenny George Band. The group covers the entire mid-Atlantic region with 150-180 shows a year. All that time on the road has allowed the musicians the chance to craft their songs into completion before hitting the studio to record. It’s also given them inspiration in recording their debut full length album, Borrowed Trouble.

With the new record in tow, the band played The Grey Eagle recently and gave an exclusive performance of “Carolina Too” for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Carolina Too”