Acoustic Asheville: Lukas Nelson

Lukas Nelson is fresh off the heels of releasing his fourth studio album with his band Promise of the Real. Tinged with odes to the South, the self-titled record features some country-fried rock that is true to the persona of everyone in the band.
Nelson was recently in Hot Springs to play the new Deep Water Soul Fest, and took some time out to play two songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Carolina”
“Runnin’ Shine”
