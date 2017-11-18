Acoustic Asheville: Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh blends blues, rock, country and many other genres into a sound that harkens back to another time. His finger picking guitar style and howling voice lend themselves to that sense of an earlier era.

Walsh’s first solo record came out in 2007 and was followed by a prolific three-year run with The Low Counts. He’s returning to the stage with his second solo effort, Life After Rock N Roll. Released yesterday on Full Bloom Records, it features 13 tracks that cover a wide spectrum of genres.

Catch Walsh tonight — Saturday, Nov. 18 — at 5 Walnut, at 9 p.m., in celebration of his new album. Ahead of that show, he gave an exclusive performance of four new songs at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Which is Worse”

“Bad Advice”

“Headlines Never Last”

“Still Trying”