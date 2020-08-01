Acoustic Asheville: Michael Gablicki and Dirk Miller

With summer in full swing, many local music venues are adapting to our changed environment and hosting outdoor shows or embracing livestreaming. It’s a different world these days, and one artist who has embraced digital performances is Michael Gablicki. Better known as the lead singer of Pittsburgh-based world music favorites Rusted Root, Gablicki has been teaming with bandmate Dirk Miller to livestream shows every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on his Facebook page.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted live music as we’d known it, Gablicki and Miller gave an exclusive performance of two songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The songs were captured on stage at The Grey Eagle with assistance from sound engineer Rob Gardner.

“Send Me On My Way”

“Welcome To My Party”