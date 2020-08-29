Acoustic Asheville: Michelle Malone

Michelle Malone has been a stalwart of the international music scene since her debut album came out in 1988, bringing her signature brand of rock and blues all over the globe.

Based in Atlanta, Malone regularly makes the trek to Asheville and has hit every major club in the area at one time or another. It’s not unusual to catch her in a solo, acoustic setting, or on full blast with a rock band behind her.

She stopped by Isis Music Hall last fall and gave an exclusive performance of two songs for Xpress before her show. She dipped back into the catalog to perform “Big Black Bag” from her 1990 album Relentless, and also played “Samsonite” from her 1999 release, Stompin’ Ground.

“Samsonite”

“Big Black Bag”