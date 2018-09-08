Acoustic Asheville: Natural Born Leaders (Asheville Barnaroo edition)

These songs contain strong language that might not be appropriate for all listeners.

September is Asheville Barnaroo month and the next featured artist is local soul/rock/hip-hop band Natural Born Leaders. The group has been on the scene for only a couple of years, but has already garnered attention from NPR Music.

The group has released one EP and is continually working on new material. The band’s next local performance is Saturday, Sept. 29, at Asheville Barnaroo and is likely to feature some songs we haven’t heard before.

Natural Born Leaders recently played new songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle in advance of a performance there. The videos were shot with assistance from local bandleader Andrew Scotchie.

“Calypsula”

“Better”