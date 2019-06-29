Acoustic Asheville: Ordinary Elephant

It was just a few years ago that on and offstage couple Crystal and Pete Damore left their jobs and took their band, Ordinary Elephant, to another level. They packed their van and have lived mainly on the road while touring almost non-stop since then.
With their second release, Honest, the band has wrapped its traditional folk sounds with lyrics that are, indeed, honest. The musicians have embraced life on the road and wrote about their experiences traversing the country, time and again.
Before a recent tour stop at Isis Music Hall, the Damores gave an exclusive performance of three songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Hope to Be That Happy”
“Shadow”
“Rust Right Through”
