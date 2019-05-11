Acoustic Asheville: Ryan RnB Barber

Ryan RnB Barber is riding a big wave right now with the release of his new record, Rejuvenation. He also took home two awards from this year’s Music Video Asheville. The success is long overdue for one of the area’s hardest-working musicians.

You can catch Barber with his band, BoogiTherapi, on the LaZoom bus on Friday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. He’s also playing Sierra Nevada in Mills River on Sunday, May 26, at 7 p.m.

Ahead of that, Barber brought his band to The Grey Eagle to perform three original songs from Rejuvenation. The videos were shot with assistance from Silas Durocher.

“Take A Ride”

“Carolina Stomp”

“Why?”