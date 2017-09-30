Acoustic Asheville: Sam Nichol

Sam Nichol is a folk singer in the traditional sense. His sound harkens back to the 1960s, and has obvious influences from that era. The Franklin, Tenn.-based singer-songwriter is a classically trained musician, though, and that shines through in his music.
While in Marshall recently, Nichol took time to out to perform two songs at Good Stuff exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Mountain”
“Old Coat”
