Acoustic Asheville: Sarah Yribar

Twin Star has only been a band for a very short time, but has quickly gained notice and played some of Asheville’s biggest stages of late. The duo’s authentic nature and grungy sound is something to behold on stage.
Sadly, if you haven’t caught the group just yet, the opportunities to do some are limited. Twin Star will be playing a farewell show at Ole Shakey’s on Friday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Hopefully it’s just a so-long-for-now, and more shows will be coming in the near future.
Lead singer Sarah Yribar recently stopped by The Grey Eagle to perform a few original songs.
“Homeschool”
“Good Good Woman, Bad Bad Man” (co-written by Annie Meyers)
“See All”
