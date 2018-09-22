Acoustic Asheville: Sister Ivy (Asheville Barnaroo edition)

September is Asheville Barnaroo month for Acoustic Asheville and the latest featured artist is local trio Sister Ivy.
With a wide range of influences, Sister Ivy’s sound lands somewhere in the midst of jazz, soul, R&B, rock and funk. Lead singer and keyboard player Rachel Waterhouse leads the way with poetic musings that take listeners on journeys to places that feel almost magical.
The group is one of the featured artists at Asheville Barnaroo on Friday, Sept. 28. Ahead of that appearance, the musicians gave an exclusive performance of three songs at Ambrose West. It was filmed with assistance from Andrew Scotchie and Keith Harry.
“Sepia Sun”
“Eris Moon”
“Imbolc”
