Acoustic Asheville: Stephen Evans

Music venues remain closed, but there are glimmers of hope for their future with Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s re-opening plan taking effect May 22. For now, livestreams are still the way to get your concert fix, and among the plentiful local options are folk singer Stephen Evans’ regular performances on Instagram.

Pulling from his LP Something to Bleed and EP Under the Bridge, Evans has no shortage of material for his digital shows. For a sample of these offerings, scroll down to see him giving an exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville, captured on a rainy day in Waynesville and featuring three original songs.

“Shining Star”

“Sound”

“Cherokee Hills”