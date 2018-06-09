Acoustic Asheville: Swamp Rabbit Railroad

Swamp Rabbit Railroad is the husband and wife duo of Tyler and Lauren Cason. They use their chemistry to create a traditional folk sound that feels both timeless and captivating.
Based out of Greenville, S.C., the duo released a spiritual folk album last year and are currently working on a new record of original material. They musicians are hoping to become regulars on the Asheville scene after their debut show on the patio of The Grey Eagle on Sunday, June 10, at 5 p.m.
Ahead of that concert, they recently gave an exclusive performance of some new material for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Lies”
“Already Free”
“Chairs”
