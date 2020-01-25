Acoustic Asheville: The Jauntee

Catching The Jauntee in concert is something to behold. The members’ ability to improvise alongside their musicianship has captivated the jam-band scene in the decade of the group’s existence. With a dedicated following, the quartet tours relentlessly all across the U.S.
The band was in Black Mountain recently for a tour stop at Pisgah Brewing, with a new record in tow. Jaunts of Our Lives features 12 tracks that were recorded live in concert at shows across the northeast.
Ahead of the local performance, The Jauntee gave a three-song exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Everything”
“Colorado”
“Peepin’ Steeno”
