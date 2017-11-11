Acoustic Asheville: The Trongone Band

Hailing from Richmond, Va., The Trongone Band is quickly getting noticed along the East Coast thanks to the release of the group’s debut record, Keys to the House, in June. The band is led by brothers Andrew and Johnny Trongone and blends influences from rock, soul, roots, and jam music into its sound.

The Trongone Band gave an exclusive four-song performance at The Grey Eagle while in town, recently. Among the four songs were two from the new record, a newly written song, and a tribute to the late legend Tom Petty.

“Another Lost Rambler”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“Canyon Road”

“NOLA State of Mind”