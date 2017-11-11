Acoustic Asheville: The Trongone Band

Hailing from Richmond, Va., The Trongone Band is quickly getting noticed along the East Coast thanks to the release of the group’s debut record, Keys to the House, in June. The band is led by brothers Andrew and Johnny Trongone and blends influences from rock, soul, roots, and jam music into its sound.
The Trongone Band gave an exclusive four-song performance at The Grey Eagle while in town, recently. Among the four songs were two from the new record, a newly written song, and a tribute to the late legend Tom Petty.
“Another Lost Rambler”
“You Don’t Know How It Feels”
“Canyon Road”
“NOLA State of Mind”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.