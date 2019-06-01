Acoustic Asheville: The Wild Feathers

The Wild Feathers are firmly perched among the best country rock bands today. They cemented that status last summer with the release of their third studio record, Greetings from the Neon Frontier. Those 10 tracks took the band back to its acoustic roots while maintaining the edgy, raw sound it’s become known for.

The band made a recent tour stop at The Grey Eagle and stepped offstage for a stripped-down performance on the patio. The songs can be found on the group’s latest record and were filmed with assistance from John Zara.

“Wildfire”

“Stand By You”