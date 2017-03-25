Acoustic Asheville: Tina and Her Pony

Combining tender vocal harmonies with skilled musicianship, Tina and Her Pony — Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan — are a local duo. Their sound weaves through folk and dips into bits of country and pop music as well.

With one full-length release to date, the band is ready to hit the studio to record its next record. A Kickstarter campaign will debut on Friday, March 31, to coincide with a concert at The Mothlight that evening.

Ahead of the show and Kickstarter kickoff, Tina and Her Pony performed a quartet of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Back in Your Life”

“Folly”

“I Can Love You Better”

“I’m the Same”