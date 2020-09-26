Acoustic Asheville: Wayne “The Train” Hancock

Twenty-five years after the release of his debut album, Thunderstorms and Neon Signs, Wayne “The Train” Hancock has cemented his legacy as a rockabilly icon. The Texas native has shared his foot-stomping brand of music across the world and continues to blaze his own trail to this day.

Hancock has eight studio records under his belt and tours relentlessly when time and circumstances allow — and will be back in Asheville once COVID-19 pandemic restrictions loosen. In the meantime, he gave a two-song exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville during his last stop at The Grey Eagle in mid-February.

“Honky Tonk Man”

“Red and Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll”