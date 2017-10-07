Short film release: ‘Sides’ by Trust Fall Productions

Local video production company Trust Falls recently released the short film Sides. Staring Drez Ryan and Jeff Alexander, it tells the story of “two best friends on opposite sides of the Civil War,” according to the video’s description. And, while the dramatized bond between the black man and white man in the 1860s seems, perhaps, unlikely, the four-minute films taps — successfully — into the intricacies of ordinary life to examine ideological conflict.

“I believe it has such a powerful message … so relevant to modern times,” says producer Ryan Hand. Will Osigian directed the film.