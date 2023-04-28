VIDEO PREMIERE: ‘Note to Self’ by Andrew Scotchie

With his new single, “Note to Self,” Andrew Scotchie turns even more introspective than usual. As a youth, the Asheville-based singer-songwriter and guitarist struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder — tendencies that continue to crop up on occasion for him as an adult as he processes life experiences through song.

“After my dad’s murder in 2008, I had a cocktail of mental challenges to combat. Sometimes we can be the hardest on ourselves and simply overthink ourselves into exhaustion,” Scotchie says. “Thanks to songwriting and the family that music has brought me, I’ve been able to weather some of the worst seasons in my mind. It still takes practice, though.”

He describes “Note to Self” — the catalyst for his forthcoming album, Love is Enough (out Friday, June 9) — as a song “for all the heartfelt over-thinkers out there,” and hopes it can serve as a symbol of unity for those struggling with OCD, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other struggles. As a further sign of solidarity, Scotchie will donate 100% of proceeds from sales of the single on Bandcamp through the end of May to local homelessness nonprofit Homeward Bound of WNC.

Inner reflection likewise manifests in the “Note to Self” music video. Directed by Tom Farr, the visual companion finds Scotchie and album collaborator Logan Fritz (guitar/vocals) atop Buzzard Rock, located roughly 10 miles from downtown Asheville.

“Growing up in Asheville, Buzzard Rock was always this mythical place in my mind. With the juxtaposition of graffiti on the rocks and the natural beauty of the mountains, it’s a unique place to admire what we have in our backyard or a great place just to get away to clear your head. It’s not your typical parkway pull-off,” Scotchie says.

“When I heard the final version of the song in the studio, the chorus made me feel like I was a hawk flying above the mountains, so the location was perfect for capturing that sense of weightlessness and freedom.”