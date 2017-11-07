2017 municipal election results, reactions — with updates

As the polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Buncombe County for municipal general election, six candidates are hoping for a seat on Asheville City Council and two candidates are in the running for Asheville mayor, while a handful of other town throughout the county will also elect new representatives.
Check back here throughout the evening as Xpress keeps track of results and gets reactions from candidates on their campaigns and the future of Asheville and Buncombe County.
Early vote totals are coming in: For Asheville mayor, incumbent Esther Manheimer has a commanding lead with 85 percent of the vote (4,275 votes) to challenger Martin Ramsey’s 14 percent (711 votes).
In the Asheville City Council contest, the candidates garnered early votes in the following order:
- Vijay Kapoor: 27.2 percent (3,878 votes)
- Gwen Wisler (incumbent): 21.9 percent (3,120 votes)
- Sheneika Smith: 17.7 percent (2,526 votes)
- Rich Lee: 13.5 percent (1,931 votes)
- Kim Roney: 10.5 percent (1,497 votes)
- Dee Williams: 8.9 percent (1,263 votes)
