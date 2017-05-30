Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene has announced she will be retiring from her position effective July 1, 2017. “Over the last few weeks, I have reflected on my career with Buncombe County,” she wrote in a letter addressed to Commissioner Chair Brownie Newman.
“I realize that I am ready for the next chapter of this wonderful life journey. Like most people, I have a bucket list, and it is time to change directions and enjoy many of the things life has to offer,” she goes on to write.
“Times are changing and interests have shifted,” Greene cites as one reason for deciding to retire.
Greene has been employed by Buncombe County for 23 years. You can read her entire letter of resignation below.
6 thoughts on “County Manager Greene offers letter of resignation”
She’s been a faithful servant but yes, past time to exit! Thanks Wanda… She FAILED miserably last year when she refused to evaluate how many MILLION$$$ of taxpayer $$$ could be saved PER YEAR
by consolidating our antiquated dual system government school model, thereby suppressing diversity and equality. She’s been an overpaid hack mostly.
How many MILLION$ actually COULD be SAVED by school consolidation? WHY do the elected criminals refuse to address this ?
As if they care about saving money. When their only worldview is that of taking the money off others, then what do they care? Good riddance and may the rest of the cronies soon follow.
…Does no one want to talk about how she literally used Comic Sans in an official memo? Our taxpayers deserve at least Helvetica!
Well, we are talking about Buncombe County, after all.
http://grammarist.com/usage/bunk/
Nothing says “I’m outa here” like Comic Sans on company letterhead.
So glad this is happening. Now at least someone with at least maybe a clue can improve or attempt to at least to improve the infrastructure for technology in Buncombe County.
And and possibly drag it out of the 19th century compared to other cities and towns, i.e. Chattanooga Tn.
I’ve lived in this county for most of my 65 years, and nothing has really ever changed.
All they do is pay consultants to make suggestions that are never implemented.
Charter is in bed with the county, and never makes an attempt to expand or improve.
I live only 7 miles from the center of Ashevile, and cannot get cable tv/internet service in the year 2017. are you kidding me ?
Cable Television was invented in 1949, and many parts of Buncombe county still don’t have cable tv/internet . That is such should be such an embarrassment to any
member of the Buncombe County commisioners.
I live on a road with over 20 houses per mile. Which is over the number of homes required by the Buncombe County Cable Television franchise agreement, which states that Charter must provide service. But nothing is enforced by the county to enforce Charter to live up to that legal franchise agreement document.
Personal way of life and economy more and more depends on a fast internet connecting and will be more
of a necessity in the near future for anyone wanted to improve their way of life to keep up with the rest of the world. But good “ole” Buncombe county with just sit up their and scratch their butts as the world will passes us by.
I’m stuck with a 3 meg down & 750k up DSL internet connection from Frontier Communications, and have been for the past 10 years. Frontier has never made any attempt to improve or upgrade connections.
Hell they’ve actually gotten worse as the years go by. Frontier is one of the worst internet providers in the entire country.
Charging people for what they provide as internet service (when it works) should be considered some form of robbery.
Let the farmers milk their cows, but please stop electing them to run our county.
It’s time to wake up, or get left behind. Look at Chattanooga Tn. as a perfect example of what’s been done to advance technology in that area.
And improve peoples lives.
http://tinyurl.com/y7uw4z7t
It’s truly pathetic how far behind Buncombe country is, and always has been.