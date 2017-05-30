County Manager Greene offers letter of resignation

Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene has announced she will be retiring from her position effective July 1, 2017. “Over the last few weeks, I have reflected on my career with Buncombe County,” she wrote in a letter addressed to Commissioner Chair Brownie Newman.

“I realize that I am ready for the next chapter of this wonderful life journey. Like most people, I have a bucket list, and it is time to change directions and enjoy many of the things life has to offer,” she goes on to write.

“Times are changing and interests have shifted,” Greene cites as one reason for deciding to retire.

Greene has been employed by Buncombe County for 23 years. You can read her entire letter of resignation below.