N.C. Legislature’s Helene relief bill contains several health-related measures

By Grace Vitaglione, NC Health News

The North Carolina General Assembly passed over $604 million in Helene disaster relief on Oct. 24, with $71.4 million earmarked for supporting local health departments, mental health services, disaster nutrition assistance and child care, among other health-related measures.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) said the bill is “another step” toward recovery; lawmakers passed $273 million for relief earlier in October.

Moore said legislative staff and the state Department of Health and Human Services worked together on the health measures in the bill.

The money falls short of the $3.9 billion of initial funds recommended by Gov. Roy Cooper for relief from conditions created when the remnants of Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina at the end of September. Cooper’s office released a preliminary damage and needs assessment on Oct. 23 that found at least 55 child care centers sustained damage that prevented reopening, and 145 health care facilities were evacuated.

The General Assembly’s bill appropriated $10 million for the North Carolina Partnership for Children to distribute to local Smart Start programs to help child care centers and family care homes reopen and maintain operations through cleaning, repairs and relocating.

Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-Asheville) said the bill “falls short” and that western communities need a faster response. The $1 million allocated for rental assistance in the bill for those facing a housing crisis isn’t enough to help displaced residents, she said.

Moore told reporters the legislature will return in November after the election to pass more funding for hurricane relief.

‘Fragile populations’

Moore pointed to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and nursing home residents as some of the vulnerable groups particularly affected by the storm.

That’s part of the reason why the bill extended initial licenses for adult care homes and family care homes, as well as directed part of a $25 million fund toward supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The rest of the fund was allocated for mental health crisis supports.

The bill also channeled $1.4 million to county departments of social services to support vulnerable adults to reduce the need for protective services and institutionalization.

“You have some very fragile populations that are impacted in ways that those who were in good health aren’t,” Moore said.

Another $5 million went to boosting mental health services in public schools for students, families and staff. The goal is to help with the recovery process, trauma care and reintegration into academic life.

Research shows children can be more vulnerable to adverse, long-term mental health effects after a hurricane, but experts say most young people are resilient.

Rep. Karl Gillespie (R-Franklin) said in a meeting of the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House that he’s concerned with so many students displaced by the storm, many won’t return to school.

The money for mental health services is targeted to preventing that.

Schools can contract with community partners to provide mental health services. They can also use the funds to hire or contract with school health personnel and/or licensed mental health professionals to provide services such as assessments, diagnosis, treatment or counseling.