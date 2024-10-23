City Council frees up $4 million to provide grants to residents and businesses

At an abbreviated Oct. 22 meeting, its first since Tropical Storm Helene, the Asheville City Council voted, 6-0, to repurpose existing city money to aid businesses and residents impacted by the storm. Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore was absent.

In a presentation before council, Nikki Reid, Asheville community and economic development director, said that city staff focused on three needs: business restabilization, home repair and rental assistance.

“Grants are in high demand right now,” Reid said.

The council approved two resolutions and a budget amendment, which frees up funds for the following:

Business restabilization grants – $929,070

Using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the city will offer grants to help businesses replace buildings, structures, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Home repair, rental and down payment assistance for low income homeowners and landlords — $3.4 million

Funding is coming from $1 million in Community Investment Program (CIP) funds no longer needed for supportive housing at the former Ramada Inn at 148 River Ford Parkway. That project changed focus to housing for veterans and low-income housing.

Another $2.4 million for home repairs and down-payment assistance is coming from money set aside to build 82 units at Deaverview Apartments. That project, announced in 2022, fell apart because of a lack of adequate funding.

The city will work with nonprofit partners to manage the application process and award these funds.

