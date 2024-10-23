City Council frees up $4 million to provide grants to residents and businesses

At an abbreviated Oct. 22 meeting, its first since Tropical Storm Helene, the Asheville City Council voted, 6-0, to repurpose existing city money to aid businesses and residents impacted by the storm. Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore was absent.
In a presentation before council, Nikki Reid, Asheville community and economic development director, said that city staff focused on three needs: business restabilization, home repair and rental assistance.
“Grants are in high demand right now,” Reid said.
The council approved two resolutions and a budget amendment, which frees up funds for the following:
Business restabilization grants – $929,070
Using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the city will offer grants to help businesses replace buildings, structures, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Home repair, rental and down payment assistance for low income homeowners and landlords — $3.4 million
Funding is coming from $1 million in Community Investment Program (CIP) funds no longer needed for supportive housing at the former Ramada Inn at 148 River Ford Parkway. That project changed focus to housing for veterans and low-income housing.
Another $2.4 million for home repairs and down-payment assistance is coming from money set aside to build 82 units at Deaverview Apartments. That project, announced in 2022, fell apart because of a lack of adequate funding.
The city will work with nonprofit partners to manage the application process and award these funds.
In other news
- During her city manager’s report, Debra Campbell announced that most city offices will be open for normal business hours, starting Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- In a brief presentation, Tony McDowell, Asheville director of finance, said that if voters approve city’s proposed $80 million General Bond package in November, it will require the council to consider a property tax increase. However, because Buncombe County pushed back its reappraisal deadline by a year to see how the storm will affect property values, the city will also postpone a vote on the tax rate adjustment from June 2025 to June 2026, McDowell said.
- Public comments were abbreviated so Council members could attend a candlelight vigil in Pack Square Park at 6 p.m. Two of the four people who addressed council spoke about the city’s initial plan to store storm debris in areas near low-income housing developments in West Asheville and at the City of Asheville Municipal Golf Course. Campbell later announced that the city will use the Enka Commerce Park instead, but ready 65 Ford St. and the golf course in case the city needs it later.
- Asheville resident Taylon Breanne said that the city property at 65 Ford St. is zoned Employment District (EMP), which is designed for employment-generating uses like offices, light manufacturing, storage and warehousing. “Chip mills, incinerators and hazardous waste dumping are not allowed under EMP zoning,” Breanne said. “The special use of this property is required to not adversely affect the health or safety of persons residing or working in the neighborhood.”
- Mayor Esther Manheimer began the meeting by commending the community for coming together in the wake of Helene. “I would just like to begin first by thanking our community for stepping up and doing all the amazing work they did to help their neighbors,” Manheimer said. “I know there are folks that are eager to applaud and thank us for our efforts and pray for us, and we’ve heard from so many of them, and we also have our critics. We haven’t done everything right, and I know that we have stumbled. We’re trying to right any wrongs that we have done as quickly as they have happened.”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.