Asheville Archives: Billy Borne’s 1923 cartoons

At this point, it’s fair to say Xpress has established an annualtradition — at the start of each year, we look back 100 years to see what issues inspired local cartoonist Billy Borne. For over two decades, beginning in 1907, the illustrator’s works regularly appeared in The Asheville Citizen, offering commentary on current events.
Local topics featured in Borne’s 1923 collection include concerns about the city’s growth, marketing efforts, tourism and hotel development. Sound familiar?
Published Jan. 2, 1923
Published Jan. 5, 1923
Published Jan. 6, 1923
Published Jan. 9, 1923
Published Feb. 3, 1923
Published March 5, 1923
Published April 29, 1923
Published May 20, 1923
Published June 26, 1923
Published July 20, 1923
Published Sept. 2, 1923
Published Nov. 3, 1923
About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
