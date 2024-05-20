Letter: Thoughts on the TDA and socialism

[Regarding “Liftoff: TDA Approves About $10 Million for Community Projects But Not Affordable Housing,” May 1, and “Service Industry Workers Petition for Affordable Housing Funding from BCTDA,” June 7, 2023, both Xpress:]
Are you kidding me?! Asheville actually has an official socialist party? Not only is that an embarrassment for our city, but it represents damned-to-fail social policy. Is there anyone who can help these folks understand the history behind socialism and its close cousin, communism?
I wonder who is behind this group. And yes, they have a right to spew their terrible vitriol, I know. The history is there … socialism doesn’t work.
But yes, forced to do the best they could, I believe the Tourism Development Authority did the right thing sidestepping a lawsuit that they probably would lose.
Seems like the state needs to look into a better set of rules for this group or maybe a new referendum.
— Barry Shoor
Asheville
