Letter: The case for rebuilding the Vance Monument

It is so quiet around here. Perhaps I can blow it all up with a contrarian grenade lob: As a retired soldier, I’ve seen firsthand the often soul-searing sacrifices made by individuals in service to their country. Zebulon Baird Vance, despite his misguided association with the Confederacy, played a significant role in supporting soldiers returning from the Civil War. His efforts to ensure that veterans were taken care of and received the support they needed are commendable and speak to his commitment to serving his community.

The obelisk dedicated to Vance served as an iconic landmark in Asheville, symbolizing not just his legacy, but also the resilience and spirit of the community. Its demolition was a rash and misdirected decision that failed to consider the broader context of Vance’s life and contributions. Moreover, the absence of the obelisk has left a noticeable void in the heart of Asheville’s cityscape.

Despite efforts to find a suitable replacement, no alternative has been able to capture the significance and symbolism of the original monument. This underscores the unique role that the obelisk played in the collective identity of Asheville’s residents and highlights the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for such a cherished landmark.

Rather than erasing history, we should strive to learn from it. Rebuilding the obelisk presents an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about our past, acknowledging the undesirable complexities of historical figures like Vance, while also honoring the positive aspects of their legacies. It’s a chance to educate future generations about the nuances of our history and the lessons we can draw from it.

In rebuilding the obelisk, we demonstrate our commitment to preserving our heritage, while also looking toward the future. It’s a statement of resilience and reconciliation, reflecting our collective willingness to confront the complexities of our past and move forward with understanding and compassion.

Ultimately, rebuilding the obelisk is not at all about honoring Vance or the Confederacy, but about honoring the distinctive experiences and perspectives that make up our remarkable, diverse community. It’s a step toward healing and unity, reaffirming our shared values and aspirations as we strive to build a better future together. Just a thought: Maybe it will distract the City Council from its quest to deforest East Asheville and bury us in asphalt.

— Jane Spence-Edwards

East Asheville