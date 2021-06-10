Asheville budget hearing draws a crowd

Posted on by Brooke Randle
Debra Campbell at June 8 Asheville City Council meeting
BACK IN ACTION: Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell addresses City Council on June 8 during the body's first in-person regular meeting in over a year. Photo by Brooke Randle

Few seats were left empty in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville as city staff, media and members of the public filed in for the first in-person regular meeting of Asheville City Council in more than a year.

The item at the June 8 meeting that drew the largest number of constituents was a public hearing on City Manager Debra Campbell’s proposed 2021-22 annual operating budget, which includes an effective property tax increase of 3 cents per $100 in valuation. Finance Director Tony McDowell said that the tax hike would raise $5.7 million, which would partially cover $9.9 million in new spending.

As in previous years, members of the public both applauded the city for funding long-promised initiatives and voiced concern over how other taxpayer money would be spent.

Asheville native Tashia Etheridge suggested that even as the city develops a reparations program to address the damage caused by systemic racism, the proposed tax hike would disproportionately affect minority homeowners. She called for cutting the Asheville’s police budget as a means of covering the city’s expenses.

“As I combed through the budget for the first time and saw that there was to be a property tax hike, and I saw that y’all are still funding the Asheville Police Department $30 million, I was angry,” Etheridge said. “Because once again, I believe that you have lied to my community and reiterated that you do not care for the well-being of Black and brown folk in this city.”

The proposed budget originally included $1.2 million, allocated from the city’s general fund balance, to kickstart Asheville’s reparations initiative. But in a separate resolution passed June 8, Council members voted unanimously to remove that funding and instead redirect $2.1 million to the program from the December sale of city-owned property to White Labs, a San Diego-based yeast manufacturer and brewpub.

How those funds will be spent has yet to be determined. The city is engaging in a three-phase process to create a joint Asheville-Buncombe County Reparations Commission that will be tasked with making short-, medium- and long-term recommendations for the program.

Meanwhile, Vicki Meath, executive director of Asheville-based nonprofit Just Economics, said that she supported a proposed $1.1 million to complete the evening service hour extensions outlined in the 2018 Transit Master Plan — originally scheduled for completion in fiscal year 2019-20 — as well as to increase frequency along two south Asheville bus routes. And Scott Mullins, president of the Asheville Fire Fighters Association, praised the city’s planned $6.7 million in additional employee compensation, which would boost starting pay for firefighters up to roughly $44,000 per year.

“Your firefighters appreciate, and are encouraged by, the amount of support we’ve seen from you all during all of these budget work sessions over these past few months,” Mullins said. “By enacting this budget, the city of Asheville employees will once again feel valued. There will be an instant boost in morale amongst city employees. And it will keep employees, especially firefighters, in Asheville.”

Council members have two weeks to modify the spending plan and tax rate before their scheduled vote on adopting the budget Tuesday, June 22.

In other news

Several commenters noted that while Asheville has continued to livestream meetings as Council moves to in-person proceedings, members of the public are no longer permitted to comment remotely through phone or video conferencing.

“It’s a pleasure to be in the same room with all of you again. It’s a pleasure to hear you all say ‘Aye’ in unison. … However, after the year that we’ve been through, I think it’s incredibly important that we find the things that actually worked for us. And one of those was technology, like video conferencing,” said resident Nina Tovish. “This is all a great improvement in accessibility and transparency. I strongly urge you to allow remote participation as we go forward in person.”

Mayor Esther Manheimer did not respond to a request for comment from Xpress to explain why remote public comment was no longer allowed or if the policy would be changed.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.