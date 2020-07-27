Asheville concludes Kapoor vacancy to be filled by appointment

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Brad Branham with books
MATTER OF (LEGAL) OPINION: Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham now says that the city's charter requires outgoing Council member Vijay Kapoor's seat to be filled by appointment, a change from his previous interpretation of the law. Photo by Brooke Randle

After an Xpress report raised questions about the potential for a special election to fill the Asheville City Council seat of resigning member Vijay Kapoor, City Attorney Brad Branham has declared that the option is off the table. In a July 27 email, Asheville’s top legal adviser said that the city’s charter, which directs all Council vacancies to be filled by appointment, took precedence over a state law that called for an election under certain circumstances.

N.C. General Statute 160A-63, Branham noted, orders vacancies that occur more than 90 days before the next regular city election to be filled during that election. But G.S. 160A-3(b), he pointed out, says that a city’s charter supersedes general statutes “in case of conflict or inconsistency between the two procedures.”

“After thorough research and consultation with other election experts, I am fairly confident that the issue of timing is moot,” Branham said. “The applicable law precludes any special election.”

That interpretation differs from Branham’s advice to Council in a March 16 memorandum. In that document, the lawyer said that “the city will be required to conduct a second primary” if Kapoor’s resignation were effective more than 90 days before the Nov. 3 general election.

“I apologize for any confusion my prior memo may have caused,” Branham said on July 27 regarding his previous take on the law.

Branham acknowledged that the filling of Kapoor’s vacancy “has become a very hot topic in the past few days.” On July 25, Kapoor’s Council colleague Brian Haynes posted a link to the Xpress story on Facebook, commenting “Let the voters decide!” A petition by “Asheville Citizens for Free and Fair Elections” calling for a vote on the seat had nearly 350 signatures as of press time.

The language in Asheville’s charter requiring vacancies to be filled by appointment was enacted in 1985 as part of the same ordinance that called for the city’s mayor to be directly elected. Council last changed the city charter in October, when members moved to undo the election districting pushed through the General Assembly by Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson.

Despite Branham’s confidence, Buncombe County’s chief election official said he would wait to hear from the N.C. State Board of Elections before making his own conclusion. Jake Quinn, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Elections, said July 27 that he had yet to hear from the state board’s legal counsel.

“I’m going to feel a lot better once I’ve gotten guidance from the oracle, and I haven’t gotten it yet,” Quinn said.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Green Scene editor and a reporter for Mountain Xpress. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.