Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Thursday, Aug. 31, Bhramari Brewing will release All the Boys Mango Lychee Milkshake IPA in 16-ounce cans.
- Burial Beer Co. will release three packaged offerings this week. On Friday, Sept. 1, this year’s final batch of Innertube American Light Lager will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 2, Thresher Coffee Saison will make its package debut in four-packs of 16-ounce cans alongside this year’s Adoration of the Mystic Lamb Brett IPA in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. Thresher is a 4.5 percent ABV saison brewed with Riverbend Malthouse barley and wheat and Kushikamana, a Kenyan single-lot seasonal bean from Counter Culture Coffee. Adoration is a 6.5 percent ABV brett fermented IPA brewed with 2-Row, Golden Promise, flaked wheat and oats; dry-hopped liberally with Citra, Cashmere, Blanc and Southern Cross hops and bottle-conditioned on fresh fruit nectar. All three beers will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers
- Wedge Brewing Co. is pouring a Munich Dunkel at its Foundation taproom. This traditional 5.2 percent ABV German-style dark lager was double decocted and lagered for six weeks.
- In addition to this week’s packaged beers, Burial will tap the Glorious Afterlife Mixed Culture Saison on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and The Baptism Wit on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Afterlife is a 4.4 percent saison brewed with Riverbend pilsner, wheat, hopped with Hallertau and fermented on Carolina peaches. Baptism is a 5.3 percent Belgian-style witbier brewed with German pils and a blend of raw and malted wheat, and finished in the kettle with Curacao orange peel and coriander before aging on freshly cut lemongrass from the brewery’s taproom gardens.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Wild Berry Saison (6.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Aug. 31, at all locations as a part of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Find Your Pint series. This Belgian-style saison is brewed with a French saison yeast strain with an addition of local blackberries and raspberries during secondary fermentation. Then, on Friday, Sept. 1, the brewery hosts a Friki Friday Release Party for its new Friki Tiki Grapefruit IPA (6.5 percent ABV). This is the third in a new monthly series of fruited IPAs brewed in 30-barrel batches at Catawba’s Morganton production brewery.
Special events
- On Tuesday, Aug. 29, The Black Cloud in West Asheville will host a night dedicated to Zebulon Artisan Ales. Several Zebulon beers will be available on draft, including House Saizon, Mixed Berry Petite Saison, and Tokyo Style Gose alongside at least six bottled offerings.
- Discounted $45 locals tickets for this year’s Brewgrass Festival will go on sale at a special event hosted by the Salvage Station on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Tickets are also available at Bruisin’ Ales, Barley’s Taproom or via the Brewgrass website at full price.
- Burial will open online sales of tickets to this year’s Burnpile Harvest Fest on Friday, Sept. 1, starting at noon. This year’s ticket sales will include the option to prepurchase bottles of The Separation of Light and Darkness mixed culture saison with peaches in addition to the festival tickets themselves. Full details on bottle prices and policies as well as the current brewery lineup for this year’s festival can be found here.
- On Saturday, Sept. 2, Birds Fly South Ale Project of Greenville, S.C., will host its first anniversary celebration at the brewery’s Hampton Station biergarten. The event will include live music, circus performances, and special beer releases including Wolves in the Piano Imperial Stout Bourbon Barrel Edition and Love.Birds.1 multi-year blended sour. Further details are available at the brewery’s website.
- On Monday, Sept. 4, from 6-7 p.m., Burial will host Creature Comforts Brewing of Athens, Ga., for the latest iteration of its Off Topic Lecture series. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a Creature Comforts Brewing glass to keep, access to the talk and shared Creature Comforts Beers.
- There are seven Find Your Pint events supporting the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation at local breweries this week. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, Catawba will donate $1 from each pint of its new small-batch Wild Berry Saison to the BRPF. One World Brewing will donate $1 from every pint of Queen of the Forest IPA sold throughout September, starting with a kick-of event on Friday, Sept. 1. Also on Friday, Sept. 1, Ecusta Brewing will begin donating $1 from each pint poured of a special 5-gallon small-batch beer, with new beers created by staff and guest brewers debuting every Friday in September. On Saturday, Sept. 2, Blue Ghost Brewing in Fletcher will donate $1 from each pint of its Blueberry Fields Wheat Ale to the BPRF, and Frog Level Brewing of Waynesville will donate $1 per pint from a selected flagship beer. On Sun, Sept. 2, Ginger’s Revenge will begin donating $1 from each glass of its Honey Chamomile Ginger Beer, with donations continuing throughout the month. Finally, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. will donate $1 from each pint of a designated beer to the Foundation from Sept. 4-10.
