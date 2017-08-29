Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Bhramari Brewing will release All the Boys Mango Lychee Milkshake IPA in 16-ounce cans.

in 16-ounce cans. Burial Beer Co. will release three packaged offerings this week. On Friday, Sept. 1, this year’s final batch of Innertube American Light Lager will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 2, Thresher Coffee Saison will make its package debut in four-packs of 16-ounce cans alongside this year’s Adoration of the Mystic Lamb Brett IPA in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. Thresher is a 4.5 percent ABV saison brewed with Riverbend Malthouse barley and wheat and Kushikamana, a Kenyan single-lot seasonal bean from Counter Culture Coffee. Adoration is a 6.5 percent ABV brett fermented IPA brewed with 2-Row, Golden Promise, flaked wheat and oats; dry-hopped liberally with Citra, Cashmere, Blanc and Southern Cross hops and bottle-conditioned on fresh fruit nectar. All three beers will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Wedge Brewing Co. is pouring a Munich Dunkel at its Foundation taproom. This traditional 5.2 percent ABV German-style dark lager was double decocted and lagered for six weeks.

In addition to this week’s packaged beers, Burial will tap the Glorious Afterlife Mixed Culture Saison on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and The Baptism Wit on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Afterlife is a 4.4 percent saison brewed with Riverbend pilsner, wheat, hopped with Hallertau and fermented on Carolina peaches. Baptism is a 5.3 percent Belgian-style witbier brewed with German pils and a blend of raw and malted wheat, and finished in the kettle with Curacao orange peel and coriander before aging on freshly cut lemongrass from the brewery’s taproom gardens.

on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Afterlife is a 4.4 percent saison brewed with Riverbend pilsner, wheat, hopped with Hallertau and fermented on Carolina peaches. Baptism is a 5.3 percent Belgian-style witbier brewed with German pils and a blend of raw and malted wheat, and finished in the kettle with Curacao orange peel and coriander before aging on freshly cut lemongrass from the brewery’s taproom gardens. Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Wild Berry Saison (6.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Aug. 31, at all locations as a part of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Find Your Pint series. This Belgian-style saison is brewed with a French saison yeast strain with an addition of local blackberries and raspberries during secondary fermentation. Then, on Friday, Sept. 1, the brewery hosts a Friki Friday Release Party for its new Friki Tiki Grapefruit IPA (6.5 percent ABV). This is the third in a new monthly series of fruited IPAs brewed in 30-barrel batches at Catawba’s Morganton production brewery.

Special events