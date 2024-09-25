BREAKING: Entire volunteer tax appeals board quits in wake of Tax Assessor firing

With the Buncombe County Tax Assessment Office entering the home stretch of the 2025 property reappraisal, it lost its director and top administrative coordinator in the last two weeks. Now, all five volunteer members of the Board of Equalization and Review quit, leaving the county with no one to review last year’s appeals.

Board of Equalization and Review Chair Miriam McKinney wrote two letters, both on Sept. 13, to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners warning that board members intended to resign if the commissioners fired Tax Assessor Keith Miller.

“We, as the members of the Borad (sic) of Equalization and Review wish to make it abundantly clear that if you persist in this action against Mr. Miller, you will do so without our approval and against our wishes as the Board.

“Lastly, we collectively hereby inform you that if Mr. Miller is forced from his position through your actions, we will be left with no alternative but to resign as a group from the Board as a direct response to said action.”

The board members submitted their resignation Sept. 17, the same day Miller was fired, confirmed county spokesperson Lillian Govus.

Generally, the Equalization and Review Board meets in April and between October and December to hear appraisal appeals from property owners.

If the board does not have enough members, the county Board of Commissioners must review the appeals, according to Miller. Currently, there are six business appeals and one residential appeal pending, says county spokesperson Kassi Day. The county is actively seeking to fill the vacated board.

FIRED: Former Tax Assessor Keith Miller was relieved of his duties Sept. 17 after 28 years in the assessment office. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County

The Tax Assessment Office, now led by interim Tax Assessor Eric Cregger, faces a hectic three months as it appraises more than 132,000 Buncombe County properties before a county-imposed Jan. 1 deadline. State law requires counties to conduct property appraisals every eight years, but most larger counties, including Buncombe, conduct countywide mass appraisals every four years.

“I’ve managed enough of these revaluation projects to know that any significant change in either the resources that you have available or the methodology is going to potentially affect the outcome,” Kevin Keene, a consultant hired by the county to review potential inequities in the Tax Assessment Office earlier this year, told Xpress by phone Sept. 24.

“There’s no way that you could make a change like that and not have it have some effect on the project, but I can’t opine as to what that effect is going to be,” he added.

Govus says the loss of the board won’t affect the ongoing reappraisal.

“We do not anticipate this to have any effect on the property revaluations, though you are absolutely correct in noting that it is a very busy time of the year. To help with the process, we recommend that every property owner go to tax.buncombecounty.org to ensure their listing is correct. The County will ensure our property assessment team has the support and resources needed to fulfill our promise to our community to provide the best level of service during this critical juncture. Our property assessment staff [is] extremely knowledgeable, as demonstrated by earning the certificate of excellence in assessment administration from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO),” she wrote in a statement.

Miller was fired for “good cause” by the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 17 for having a potential conflict of interest with a direct report. Miller and another person purchased a condominium in Hilton Head Island, S.C., in June.

Miller attempted to retire Sept. 4 after meeting with County Manager Avril Pinder about the matter, but that request was rejected by Commission Chair Brownie Newman, who wrote to Miller in a Sept. 4 letter that the purchase was a personal business transaction that “could improperly influence the performance of their official duties and responsibilities.”

Miller’s hearing before county commissioners was initially scheduled for Sept. 11 but was delayed until Sept. 13 after the county found it hadn’t given enough public notice for the meeting under open meetings laws. The Sept. 13 hearing was rescheduled to Sept. 17 because Miller was hospitalized for stress-related health issues.

In her first letter to commissioners Sept. 13, McKinney wrote to commissioners expressing the board’s support for Miller.

“As members of the Board of Equalization and Review, we have had the privilege of working closely with Mr. Miller and have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the residents of Buncombe County, the Board of Equalization and Review and the county commissioners,” she wrote.

“Under Mr. Miller’s leadership, the department has achieved numerous accreditations, including the prestigious Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). Additionally, he spearheaded a groundbreaking program that connects the local Realtor Association with Buncombe County residents to assist with potential tax appeals, further showcasing his dedication and innovative approach. His vision and strategic guidance have been instrumental in navigating complex challenges and driving the department towards excellence.

“We understand that leadership transitions can be challenging for any organization. However, Mr. Miller has consistently demonstrated professionalism, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to his role — qualities that will continue to benefit the Tax Department as it moves forward. His contributions to Buncombe County government have laid a strong foundation for future success, and his legacy will be remembered for his dedication to professionalism and integrity.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated.