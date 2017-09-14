City Council candidates talk affordability, racial inequity at DSA forum

At the beginning of a candidate forum on Sept. 13, the moderators asked the Asheville City Council candidates in attendance a simple question: Do you consider yourself a socialist?

Candidate Kim Roney said she identifies as an independent. Candidate Jan (Howard) Kubiniec said she is unaffiliated, although she thought she could be considered a “militant moderate.” Four other candidates said they did indeed consider themselves socialists.

“That’s not a controversial opinion in the city of Asheville,” said candidate Rich Lee. “We’re looking for a government that is a champion in relieving inequity and narrowing the gap between the people that are doing best in society and the people that are struggling or falling behind in society.”

Of the 12 candidates vying for a seat on Asheville City Council, six showed up for a roundtable discussion at the West Asheville Library to compete for the endorsement of the Asheville Democratic Socialists of America. The event was attended by a crowd of about 100, with late arrivers forced to stand. At the end of the evening, members of the Asheville DSA voted on a ranked ballot to decide who they would endorse.

More broadly, the candidates are hoping they get the endorsement of the voters in the Oct. 10 primary election, which will narrow the field from 12 to six, and in the Nov. 7 general election, when three of those six will be chosen to fill City Council seats.

Affordability’s effect on diversity

The high cost of living in Asheville wove through the discussion as a common thread.

“The diversity of people in Asheville is under threat,” Lee said. “Asheville is … losing its population of color. … Twenty years ago you could rent an apartment on Charlotte Street for 200 bucks. The idea now that you could get anywhere close to that as a service industry worker … is unbelievable.”

Candidate Sheneika Smith runs an organization dedicated to enhancing black cultural identity in Western North Carolina called Date My City. She pointed to de facto segregation as one of the biggest problems facing Asheville. “When we shore up on housing to make sure there is access for people of color and people who are low-income, then I think we will see better outcomes across the board,” she said.

Smith said she is in favor of a density bonus, inclusionary zoning and rent controls — all mechanisms that she believes could help ensure affordable housing for Asheville residents.

Candidate Dee Williams, a local business owner and political activist, said it’s time to invest in local businesses, and she pointed to a community land trust as an effective means of providing affordable housing. “The other thing we can do is start paying people a living wage,” she said. “Affordability is based on income. We all know that. … We need to stop inviting hoteliers and other people to pay our people subservient and slave-labor wages.”

Lee agreed with Williams about affordable housing being related to the need for a living wage. “We need to diversify the kinds of jobs we have here, make sure they’re jobs that have professional career tracks and that lead to high wages, and I think we need to do it by growing businesses that already have a presence here and industries that already have a presence here,” he said.

An active member of her community on Beaucatcher Mountain, Kubiniec indicated one of the barriers to affordability appears to be the influx of people rushing into Asheville. “There seems to be this pitter-patter about affordable housing,” she said. “We should be putting the brakes on the advertising to send the entire globe here.”

Cecil Bothwell, the only City Council incumbent at the roundtable, said the solution to the problem could lie in providing fare-free transit, which would allow people to get to work without spending money on their commute. “That really affects affordability and is within the reach of the city to do,” he said.

Bothwell believes the city should continue to use federal money dedicated to affordable housing but said he isn’t sure if the city should continue to use local tax money to develop new affordable units.

Roney, who was one of the founding members of 103.3 Asheville FM and helped start a news program at the station, said housing is becoming less affordable because of increases in property taxes, a trend she says will negatively impact renters.

“We’re going to have to do courageous work around housing,” Roney said. “That’s going to include land trusts, land banking, limited equity cooperative ownership, but I also realize that we need to stand up to the development that we don’t want so that we can stand up for the development policies that we do want.”

A representative on the city’s transit committee, Roney is also an advocate for fair and free public transit.

Differing viewpoints on police matters

VOTER TURNOUT: About 100 people attended a forum featuring six of the 12 candidates for the Oct. 10 primary election that will ultimately fill three seats on Asheville City Council. Photo by David Floyd

Criminal justice also formed a point of contention at the forum. In one question, the moderators referenced data showing that 18 percent of traffic stops in Asheville involve black drivers, even though black people only make up 13 percent of the city’s population.

“I know everybody hates the police,” Kubiniec said, “but if you watch some of the things that go on in my neighborhood and some of the things in juvenile court, you realize that you actually need a police department.”

In answering the question, three of the candidates on the roundtable made reference to work done by Williams, who chairs the Criminal Justice Reform Committee in the local chapter of the NAACP, to alleviate the racial divide.

“We don’t hate the police,” Williams said. “That’s our police department. We just want it to be a world-class, fair police department and want folks on both sides — civilians and police — to go home every day.”

Williams helped bring data in front of the Asheville City Council showing that black residents of Asheville were subject to a disproportionate number of traffic stops by city police.

Roney believes the city missed an opportunity to adopt policies that could have started to rectify that imbalance. “We did nothing in the end,” she said. “We need courageous leaders who can do better.”

Bothwell, however, defended some of the recent actions taken by the city. “I think it’s easy for people who have come lately to the table to argue that they have picked up the ball that someone else dropped,” he said, “but I started in 2009 when I ran for City Council the first time advocating for Asheville to become a sanctuary city.”

In 2013, City Council unanimously passed a resolution brought forward by Bothwell making it clear that employers could not discriminate based on race, gender, gender identification, national origin, etc. Bothwell said as chair of the Public Safety Committee, he has also been pushing for improvements in police behavior. “Yes, there’s deeply seated racism,” he said. “Anyone who denies that is nuts, but we’ve been working on that. We’ve been working on that hard, and we will continue to do that.”

And the winner is

Late Thursday afternoon, the Asheville DSA announced its members’ pick for the organization’s endorsement: Dee Williams.

According to the organization’s announcement: