Dunkeld and Birnam become Asheville’s newest sisters

The small Scottish cities of Dunkeld and Birnam recently became Asheville’s latest international siblings, with events in Scotland Aug. 18-20 and a ceremony in Asheville on Sept. 10. Over five years in the making, the new relationship adds a seventh pairing to Asheville’s formal Sister Cities relationship roster, joining Vladikavkaz, Russia; San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico; Saumur, France; Karpenisi, Greece; Valladolid, Mexico; and Osogbo, Nigeria.
At the Asheville ceremony, Mayor Esther Manheimer officially welcomed delegates from the two communities in Perthshire, Scotland and signed a proclamation declaring the special relationship that now exists between Asheville and Dunkeld and Birnam. Rep. Susan Fisher also attended the event at Highland Brewing Co.
At a celebration on Aug. 19 in Scotland, National Public Radio’s Fiona Ritchie said, “This twinning follows years of planning, and a weekend of intense dedication, from many residents of our community who were excited about the potential of the twinning invitation we’d received from Asheville. We’re looking forward to building all sorts of connections for the benefit of both communities, as we have so much in common.” Ritchie, who founded and hosts NPR’s The Thistle & Shamrock, also serves as chair of Dunkeld and Birnam Friends of Asheville, N.C., the group behind the effort to develop the sister cities’ agreement.
Some cities in Europe refer to the process of forming a relationship with a city in another country as “twinning,” explains Karon Korp, president of Asheville Sister Cities.
According to Asheville Sister Cities representative Rick Lutovsky, “There is a growing interest in developing this sister city relationship drawing upon our many common characteristics and interests: the considerable Scottish ancestral roots throughout the Southern Appalachians; parallel economic characteristics such as art, music, recreation and tourism; the striking physical beauty of our two settings; education; health affairs including an holistic approach to wellness; a strong sense of community; the Presbyterian (Church of Scotland) heritage; and, an abiding love of nature and commitment to stewardship of the surrounding physical environment.”
A press release from Asheville Sister Cities, with significant input from Ritchie, outlines even more reasons the two locations are especially copacetic:
It all makes perfect sense when you have a browse through the history books. In the 18th and 19th centuries, Scots-Irish immigrants heavily settled the Asheville area. They seeded a music tradition throughout the Southern Appalachians, along with many other customs. The Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, held near Linville (northeast of Asheville), can’t quite boast the longevity of the Birnam Games (founded in 1864). It does, however, date back more than 60 years and is one of North America’s most renowned Highland gatherings, drawing crowds of 30,000 across four days of events. The spectacular mountain setting secures its reputation as one of the best celebrations of Scottish culture in North America. Asheville is also the site of Biltmore House, America’s largest private home. Built by George Washington Vanderbilt between 1889 and 1895, and still owned by his descendants, the French-style renaissance castle has stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the French Broad River. Overlooking the River Tay, the 15th-century Murthly Castle near Birnam will make for a fascinating “twin” across the miles and the centuries.
Much more connects the contemporary communities. Ashevillians sometimes refer to their city as “Foodtopia” and it is home to dozens of local tailgate markets, all selling farm-fresh produce and artisan goods from bakers, cheese makers and more who all converge each week to provide the best in locally sourced produce. Dunkeld and Birnam’s community orchard and organic growing project “The Field,” along with its seasonal stalls and “Fieldfare” work-for-food project, are a reflection of a community spirit that these “Soul Sisters” share. And for real ale enthusiasts, Asheville is proud to claim more breweries per capita than any other U.S. city.
Western North Carolina and Perthshire are each known worldwide for their spectacular autumn colors. Western North Carolina has a tremendous variety of trees; the Smoky Mountains hosts 120 species, the greatest variety anywhere in the United States. Like Dunkeld and Birnam’s Perthshire Amber and Niel Gow Festivals, Asheville also shares a particular passion for music, from the traditional songs and tunes brought to the area by Scotch-Irish settlers, to the legends of what was once called “mountain music”: Jimmie Rodgers, Doc Watson and the Steep Canyon Rangers. They have all contributed to Asheville’s vibrant cultural scene where Old Time, Bluegrass, Celtic and singer-songwriter scenes thrive. Many are taught and performed through the summer months at the nearby Swannanoa Gathering folk arts workshops. Celebrating its 26th anniversary this year, the Gathering has already hosted participants from Dunkeld and Birnam.
For more information, visit the Facebook group for supporters of the Dunkeld and Birnam connection with Asheville or www.ashevillesistercities.org.
All photos by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Asheville’s celebration of the new relationship with Dunkeld and Birnam was held at Highland Brewing Co. on Sept. 10. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Highland Brewing founder Oscar Wong, Alasdair Wylie from Scotland and Rick Lutovsky, co-chair of Dunkeld and Birnam Committee. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Alasdair Wylie (second from left) and Fiona Ritchie (far right), both from Scotland, joined Darcy Orr (second from right) and friends at Highland Brewing Co. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
On left, Brenda Roddy, director of tourism for Dunkeld and Birnam, sits in with Appalachian musicians. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Bagpiper Steve Agan leads Scottish delegation at Highland Brewing Co. in Asheville on Sept. 10. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer addresses the crowd at Asheville’s celebration of the new relationship with Dunkeld and Birnam was held at Highland Brewing Co. on Sept. 10. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Rep. Susan Fisher. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Rep. Susan Fisher. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Asheville’s celebration of the new relationship with Dunkeld and Birnam was held at Highland Brewing Co. on Sept. 10. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Karon Korp, president of Asheville Sister Cities, highlights the group’s programs. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Alasdair Wylie, the owner of Kettles of Dunkeld and Birnam, expresses his gratitude to Asheville. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Brenda Roddy, the owner of Jessie Mac’s Hostel and director of tourism for Dunkeld and Birnam. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie, chair of Friends of Dunkeld and Birnam and host of NPR’s The Thistle & Shamrock, warmly greets the gathering. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Oscar Wong, Highland Brewing Co. owner. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie and Mayor Manheimer sign the official proclamation. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie and Mayor Manheimer shake hands after signing the official proclamation. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie translates a Gallic greeting. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
It’s a Scottish tradition to cement the friendship with a sip of whisky. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The group sings Auld Lang Syne. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The group sings Auld Lang Syne. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The group sings Auld Lang Syne. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Representatives of both committees join Rep. Fisher and Mayor Manheimer for a group photo. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Oscar Wong joins members of both committees and Rep. Fisher and Mayor Manheimer. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
An Asheville delegation traveled to Scotland to celebrate the relationship there Aug. 18-20. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie welcomes the Asheville group at The Birnam Reader bookstore in Birnam on Aug. 18. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Rick Lutovsky (right) of Asheville with a new friend from Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Doug and Darcy Orr, Russ Martin (former mayor of Asheville), Karon Korp and Rick Lutovsky attending a concert at the Birnam Arts Center. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Dave Amos and Jamie Jauncey (right) performed classics from the 1960s and 1970s to an enthusiastic audience. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Asheville delegation tours Murthly Castle nestled in the heart of Perthshire. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Asheville delegation tours Murthly Castle nestled in the heart of Perthshire. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Guests in route to twinning festivities at Murthly Castle in Perthshire. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Michael Oppenheim; Russ Martin and Karon Korp; Rick Lutovsky; current owners of Murthly Castle Laura and Thomas Steuart Fothringham, the 14th Stewart Lady and Laird of Murthly; Fiona Ritchie; Doug and Darcy Orr; Honey and Howard Solomon. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Another view of Murthly Castle. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Doug Orr, Fiona Ritchie and musician Dougie MacLean. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The Steuarts with Dougie and Jenny MacLean. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Scottish bagpiper leads group into signing ceremony in Birnam. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Brigadier Melville S. Jameson CBE, Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, welcomes the Asheville delegation on Aug. 20. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie (left) and Karon Korp sign the twinning/Sister Cities agreement. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fiona Ritchie (left) and Karon Korp embrace after signing the twinning/Sister Cities agreement. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Rick Lutovsky and Doug Orr receive a piece of artwork presented by Fiona Ritchie. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Traditional Scottish dancers perform for the group. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Traditional Scottish dancers perform for the group. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
A student created a pinata joining the two cities. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Doug Orr; Karon Korp; Councillor Willie Wilson, Deputy Provost of Perth and Kinross; Susan A. Wilson, Principal Officer for the U.S. Consulate General in Edinburgh; Brigadier Melville S. Jameson CBE; Fiona Ritchie MBE; and Rick Lutovsky join in for a group photo. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The group is all smiles after the signing. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
From left, Fiona Ritchie and Doug Orr present a copy of their book, Wayfaring Strangers, to U.S. Consul General Wilson. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Fountain in Dunkeld, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
The River Tay in Dunkeld and Birnam, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Main street of Dunkeld, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Dunkeld Cathedral in Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
-
-
Perthshire, Scotland. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
One thought on “Dunkeld and Birnam become Asheville’s newest sisters”
That St. Andrew’s cross flag reminds me of the confederate flag, I am shocked and offended that Asheville’s leaders would join as a sister city to a country that flies such a hateful, racist-looking flag. I have been officially triggered by this hideous macro-aggression…also notice that there were no “people of color” in any of the pictures!?!?! Hmmm…and Mr. Wong doesn’t count, he’s of Asian, not African descent.
BLM–BAMN