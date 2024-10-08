From CPP: Applying for FEMA aid in NC after Tropical Storm Helene

Helene pummeled the southeastern United States on Sept. 26 and 27, coming ashore in Florida as a powerful hurricane, before moving into North Carolina as a tropical storm with enormous amounts of rain. The result was widespread flooding and landslides over much of Western North Carolina. Homeowners, renters and small business owners recovering from the storm in qualifying counties may find help through Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Two additional counties, Mecklenburg and Swain, were added to the approved list on Saturday.

Previously, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey were included.

Also qualifying were residents of the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians territory, which is primarily in Swain and Jackson counties.

Residents who rent or own homes in any of those areas can apply for help.

The deadline to apply for aid is Nov. 27.

First steps to apply to FEMA

Before filling out an application, FEMA asks individuals to first gather their:

Phone number

Address (both during the disaster and current location)

Social Security number

Notes listing the extent of damage. FEMA says this can be a “general” list.

Banking information for those interested in receiving a direct deposit

Insurance company name and policy number

Amount of annual household income.

FEMA also recommends taking pictures and making lists to document the damage. This can help streamline the process both when working with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance and with FEMA inspectors.

Ways to apply

FEMA offers four ways for individuals to file an application for aid.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the app through Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by texting ANDROID or APPLE to 43362 (4FEMA.)

Call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days per week

Visit the closest FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply in person.

After applying, FEMA may ask individuals to work with a FEMA inspector who can gather more details about the losses sustained in the storm.

Once an application has been processed, the applicant will receive a letter via mail or email, depending on the method the applicant chose.

Letters will detail what aid was approved and how help that is awarded is required to be utilized.

Often, Serious Needs Assistance in the amount of $750 is the first money individuals receive while their application for potential other help is making its way through FEMA’s system. That money is meant to help with immediate problems.

Denied? File an appeal with FEMA

If a FEMA application is denied, applicants have up to 60 days to file an appeal.

Appeals can be filed in several ways:

Through an individual’s DisasterAssistance.gov account

Directly through a Disaster Recovery Center

Faxed to 800-827-8112 and marked “Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program.”

Mailed to: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

The denial letter will include details on what applicants should send with the appeal, and those requirements can vary case by case.

“For example, if you are appealing for additional assistance to help repair your home, you will want to provide FEMA with any receipts, bills or repair estimates received for the repairs needed to your home as a result of the disaster,” FEMA’s website explains.

Typically, individuals should receive a response within 30 days, but it can take up to three months to receive a final response.

Those who need help understanding their letter or the appeal process can call the same FEMA helpline listed above.

FEMA limits

FEMA’s website clarifies assistance is meant to help survivors meet immediate needs such as “basic repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and livable,” not provide them with complete compensation for losses. It is not intended to replace or double coverage provided by insurance.

Homeowners and renters are asked to quickly work with their insurance companies to determine what leftover needs FEMA may be able to assist with.

Most of the time, FEMA aid does not need to be paid back. In some cases where FEMA provides money for an expense that insurance also later pays, the duplicate payment must be returned to avoid double dipping.

“If you have insurance that covers your temporary housing costs, but ask FEMA to advance you some money to help you pay for those costs while your insurance is delayed, you will need to pay that money back to FEMA after your receive your insurance settlement,” FEMA states on its website.

Avoid rumors

As Western North Carolina recovers from Helene, rumors have circulated wildly on social media, ranging from claims that FEMA is seizing survivors’ property to worries that funding was sent to other countries.

These, and many other claims, are false.

FEMA made a page on its website to address the most common rumors.

One popular rumor states that survivors of Helene will only receive $750 total. FEMA said Serious Needs Assistance is often the first aid they approve for applicants in order to “help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies.” As applications are processed, more help can be approved.

On Saturday, FEMA announced that the federal government has committed more than $210 million for Helene recovery throughout the Southeast even as it prepares to assist additional areas as Hurricane Milton makes its way towards Florida.

Of the funds designated for Helene, more than $32 million is dedicated for helping North Carolina residents. More details about the aid FEMA has provided to North Carolina, including Transitional Sheltering Assistance, Starlink devices and more, is available here.

This article first appeared on Carolina Public Press and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.