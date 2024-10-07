From CPP: Out of the mud. Talking with storm survivors in Yancey and Mitchell counties.

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 27, six inches of water covered 82-year-old Richard Bailey’s road near Micaville, in rural Yancey County where he lives with his wife, he told Carolina Public Press a week later.

Within an hour, the water flowing from two creeks, one of them Cane Branch, which framed a small enclave of a handful of homes, climbed the concrete steps and water entered his home.

“I got in my truck to get the hell out of here,” said Bailey over the din of a generator powering a pump to remove water from his basement.

But he couldn’t leave. The road was blocked in both directions.

“There was probably enough water to float the car,” he recalled thinking. He was right. Soon his gray sedan floated away. “It’s in the Toe, I guess,” he chuckled, referring to the South Toe River. “But it could be in Tennessee.”

The house where Richard Bailey and his wife live, seen here on Oct. 4, 2024, sustained flood damage in the Micaville area of Yancey County. The couple also lost a car in the flood on Sept. 27. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

The rising water flooded his basement, but spared the main level of his brick bungalow. The home is livable, he said.

Many communities and businesses, such as the homes in Micaville, 7 miles east of Burnsville, were overwhelmed by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Helene in Yancey and Mitchell counties, among the highest locations in the Eastern United States. This article includes conversations with residents of both counties.

Surviving in Yancey County

Across the street, Bailey’s neighbor Kathy Ayers’ ranch house along Cane Branch was flooded.

A crew of volunteers from distant Mocksville worked Friday to empty the contents of her home into a pile in the front yard. Nothing was salvaged. One volunteer pushed a layer of mud from her front porch, as if shoveling snow.

“I was awake at three in the morning (Sept. 27) watching the water,” she said. By then the raging creek was two steps from the house. “We had to get out. We barely did escape.”

Volunteers worked to clear out Kathy Ayers’ home in Micaville in Yancey County on Oct. 4, a week after massive flooding from Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

On the other side of the creek her sister’s empty trailer home was swept away.

“It’s overwhelming, but we’re safe, we got out,” Ayers said. “I don’t know if I want to be in this home or not, it’s too soon to say.”

She is uncertain whether the home will be condemned. Currently, the basement is filled with water.

Once Ayers and others apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, an inspection will evaluate whether a home is safe, sanitary and livable.

In the Cane River community, 5 miles west of Burnsville, Alan Cunningham sat on the porch of his two-story 100 year-old farmhouse with his dog Lady on Friday.

The 70 year-old lived in his home for 28 years in a floodplain at the confluence of Bald Creek and Cane River.

Alan Cunningham stands in muddy boots on Oct. 4, 2024, on the front porch of his house along the Cane River near Burnsville in Yancey County amid belongings he’s attempting to salvage. The home sustained major flood damage from Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Cunningham pointed at the front door: “See the line? That’s five feet high. By 7:30 (a.m. on Sept. 27), it was that high in the house.”

During the flood, he waited on the second floor for the water to recede.

“The Lord watches over me,” he said. “At the moment I’m staying with my sister and brother-in-law.” Cunningham is waiting for FEMA to inspect the home before he removes the debris.

“It’s driving me nuts leaving the mess,” he said. His three pick-ups are parked in his field where he tends a large garden, each vehicle destroyed by the flood. “This home was built solid. I hope to move back in if I can.”

Cleaning up in Mitchell County

In downtown Spruce Pine in Mitchell County, multiple businesses on Locust Street were clearing their flooded spaces on Friday afternoon.

Train tracks separating the shops, offices and restaurants from the North Toe River are under repair by a crew of CSX Corporation rail employees. According to a Thursday update on CSX’s website, the Blue Ridge Subdivision of railway suffered extensive damage and there is no estimated time for reopening.

CSX workers inspect and repair railroad infrastructure in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024. Spruce Pine sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

A retired yellow CSX caboose at the former passenger train station between the river and Locust Street was shrouded in mud on Friday, submerged by the flood during the storm a week earlier. The same was true for most of the businesses in the lower portion of downtown Spruce Pine.

At Treasures in the Pines, owner Cheryl Buchanan stood in the center of Locust Street wearing a pink shirt and black cap. She owns an emporium that supports more than 60 consignors, who are local artists, antique dealers and sellers of knick-knacks.

She expected to have a five-year anniversary party on Oct. 9. Now she’s focused on emptying the shop where most of the merchandise was destroyed.

Cheryl Buchanan, owner of Treasures in the Pines, sorts through salvageable items from her flooded Spruce Pine business on Oct. 4, 2024. The town of Spruce Pine sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Whether she reopens is uncertain: “It’s too soon to tell,” she said.

While Buchanan was talking with CPP, third-term Spruce Pine mayor Phillip Hise, embraced her. The two graduated from high-school in the same class.

Running water has been restored to the southern end of Spruce Pine, Hise said.

“Hopefully we’ll have water service back to the whole town by mid to late next week,” he said.

While the water may flow soon, Hise said the sewer system is not rebuildable, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.

“What scares me is when everybody gets water, we don’t have a sewer system to take care of it,” he said.

Businesses along Locust Street in Spruce Pine are cleaning up and beginning repairs on Oct. 4, after sustaining massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Hise credited local mining companies in Spruce Pine for their support.

Among them is Sibelco, one of the largest suppliers of high-purity quartz, used to manufacture silicon for integrated circuits. Sibelco is the second largest employer in the county, which has 15,000 residents.

“They’ve closed their doors, dropped their equipment and manpower,” he said. “We’ve had so much help.”

The devastation to the county, however, is widespread. “Everywhere I look I see something else that I wish I had never seen. We’ll take this one-bite-at-a-time.”

Down the street on Friday, Deanna Buchanan and her husband, executive chef Brian Myler, were cleaning their restaurant, Live Oak Gastropub, which opened in 2022. Amy O’Conner, the building owner helped them.

Chef Brian Myler works on clearing out his restaurant, Live Oak Gastropub, in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after floodwaters from the North Toe River caused massive damage to the town. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

“Last year was great,” Buchanan said. “We were really hoping to knock it out of the park this year.”

October is typically their most lucrative month. “We’d like to reopen,” she said.

The future, however, seemed less certain Friday for 66 year-old Avril Wilson who was taking a break in a chair from clearing her two businesses, an art gallery and message business.

“Obviously it’s total devastation,” she said. Among the losses was 10 years worth of her artwork and crafts. “I don’t know if I can afford to find another place and start again.”

Amid the destruction, earlier in the day a volunteer from Pennsylvania discovered a photograph of Wilson’s late husband.

“Things like that are important,” she said. “There’s so many people from so many states helping us out and it’s amazing. It’s appreciated.”

“Humanity,” she said loudly above the roar of a passing dump truck. “It does exist.”

Images of Yancey and Mitchell counties, a photo essay

The West Yancey Volunteer Fire Department in Burnsville is being used Oct. 4 as a staging point for search and rescue, receiving and distribution point for supplies, and a community gathering location in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

A private bridge, seen here on Oct. 4, 2024, was washed out a week earlier during Tropical Storm Helene along the Cane River near Burnsville. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Flood damage from Tropical Storm Helene inside of Alan Cunningham’s house along the Cane River near Burnsville, seen on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene caused major flooding. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Lady comes to the door of the house she shares with Alan Cunningham near Burnsville in Yancey County on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after the home sustained severe damage from flooding during Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Alan Cunningham stands in muddy boots on Oct. 4, 2024, on the front porch of his house along the Cane River near Burnsville in Yancey County amid belongings he’s attempting to salvage. The home sustained major flood damage from Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

David Plank from Davidson County, organized a group from Living Waters Assembly Church to help with the cleanup effort in Western North Carolina. He works here at Kathy Ayers’ home in Micaville in Yancey County on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Volunteers worked to clear out Kathy Ayers’ home in Micaville in Yancey County on Oct. 4, a week after massive flooding from Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

The house where Richard Bailey and his wife live, seen here on Oct. 4, 2024, sustained flood damage in the Micaville area of Yancey County. The couple also lost a car in the flood on Sept. 27. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Damage from Tropical Storm Helene in the Micaville area of Yancey County, seen on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Downed Trees are strewn across the hillside in the Double Island community of Yancey County on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Flood damage along N.C. Hwy. 80 in Burnsville, seen on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Remnants of a house sit along N.C. Hwy. 80 in Burnsville on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Downtown Spruce Pine in Mitchell County, seen here on Oct. 4, was inundated by floodwaters from the North Toe River during a Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Businesses in downtown Spruce Pine in Mitchell County work to cleanup on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene caused massive flooding. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Chef Brian Myler works Oct. 4, 2024, on clearing out his restaurant, Live Oak Gastropub, in Spruce Pine, a week after floodwaters from the North Toe River caused massive damage to the Mitchell County town. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Chef Brian Myler works on clearing out his restaurant, Live Oak Gastropub, in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after floodwaters from the North Toe River caused massive damage to the town. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Businesses along Locust Street in Spruce Pine sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene. A week later, on Oct. 4, 2024, the work on repairs. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

As cleanup continues Oct. 4, 2024, at businesses along Locust Street in Spruce Pine, one displays a photo of the town in happier times. The Mitchell County town sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Zan Sistare, owner of the McCalls building in Spruce Pine, works Oct. 4, 2024, on cleaning up the building, a week after flooding from Tropical Storm Helene left massive damage. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Zan Sistare, owner of the McCalls building in Spruce Pine, right, and Jimmy Hinshaw work to clean up the building on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after flooding from Tropical Storm Helene left massive damage. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Courtney Loguzzo works to clear the McCalls building in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after flooding from Tropical Storm Helene left massive damage. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Extensive flood damage at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine seen Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Businesses along Locust Street in Spruce Pine are cleaning up and beginning repairs on Oct. 4, after sustaining massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Items being salvaged from an antique shop on Locust Street in downtown Spruce Pine are scattered outside as cleanup continues Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helen. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Avril Wilson, owner of Serenity Garden Wellness Center, and Gary Curtis help to clear out Wilson’s business in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after massive flooding from Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Businesses along Locust Street in Spruce Pine clean up on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after sustaining massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Heavy equipment helps with the cleanup along Locust Street in downtown Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after the Mitchell County town was badly flooded during Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Cheryl Buchanan, owner of Treasures in the Pines, sorts through salvageable items from her flooded Spruce Pine business on Oct. 4, 2024. The town of Spruce Pine sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

CSX workers inspect and repair railroad infrastructure in Spruce Pine on Oct. 4, 2024. Spruce Pine sustained massive flood damage from the North Toe River during Tropical Storm Helene a week earlier. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

A caboose sits beside the railroad tracks in downtown Spruce Pine, covered with mud and debris on Oct. 4, 2024, a week after Tropical Storm Helene. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

This article first appeared on Carolina Public Press and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.