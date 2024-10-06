MANNA FoodBank rallies to rebuild food distribution

Though MANNA FoodBank’s Swannanoa River Road headquarters and warehouses were completely destroyed by raging flood waters from Tropical Storm Helene, the nonprofit hunger relief organization is finding creative ways to continue its work.

MANNA has served as a crucial hub for food distribution in Western North Carolina since it launched in 1983. In 2021, it distributed 25.5 million pounds of food to thousands of area residents through its more than 200 agency partners. In a normal month before the disaster, the organization served 150,000 people across WNC, according to MANNA CEO Claire Neal.

MANNA staff and volunteers tried to prepare their site for possible flooding from the nearby Swannanoa River prior to the Sept. 27 arrival of Tropical Storm Helene in WNC by moving food supplies onto elevated racks inside its multiple buildings, Neal explains. The site included MANNA’s offices and warehouses, plus a refrigeration and freezer facility.

“The power of the water was indescribable; it just tore through the facility like a washing machine,” she says. “It’s a complete loss, and all the food was inside, which, of course, right now is a tragedy because people need food so badly.”

In addition to its stored food, MANNA lost all of its computers, equipment, boxes, pallets and other essential items. But the organization had moved its trucks and a few pallet jacks to higher ground before the storm, so it decided to do what it could to shift from a salvage mentality to relief mode.

WASHED AWAY: MANNA FoodBank’s warehouses and offices on Swannanoa River Road were devastated by the Sept. 27 floods. Photo courtesy of MANNA FoodBank

“We just said, OK, we’re going to focus on getting as much food from outside the region to our region as we possibly can, getting that out through our network,” says Neal.

By Oct. 2, MANNA had set up a pop-up distribution and donation site at the WNC Farmers Market on Brevard Road. That same day, it secured a temporary warehouse space in Mills River with running water and power.

However, blocked roads and spotty cellular service and internet have presented major challenges. “We still have not been able to connect with a good part of our network,” says Neal. “And we do know some of our partners were completely wiped out.”

On Oct. 4, Neal was featured on the Today Show with host Al Roker at the WNC Farmers Market distribution site receiving donations of food, water, gift cards and $250,000 checks from both Harris Teeter and Lowe’s (totaling $500,000) to support MANNA’s efforts. Also that day, MANNA dispatched its first trucks of food and water to partner agencies in Mitchell, Yancey, Madison and McDowell counties. It will continue to reach into other areas as communication improves and roads open.

“This is going to be a long haul,” says Neal. “There’s the immediate need, but we’re really going to have to rebuild and be sure that our community is taken care of for the long term.”

MANNA is continuing to operate a distribution site 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through at least Saturday, Oct. 19 at the WNC Farmers Market, 570 Brevard Road. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through at least Friday, Oct. 18 at 99 Broadpointe Drive, Mills River.

To arrange for large food donations, contact Lisa Reynolds at lreynolds@mannafoodbank.org. Critical needs include: shelf-stable foods (pop-top cans preferred), bottled water, diapers and baby and toddler formula and food.

For updates and more information, find MANNA on Instagram or visit avl.mx/6gn.

Updates from other local food organizations

Equal Plates Project

Since Tropical Storm Helene hit WNC on Sept. 27, the Equal Plates Project (EPP) has exponentially upped its food-sharing capacity, says the nonprofit’s executive director, Madi Holtzman. “Essentially overnight, we went from sharing 1,000 meals per week in the community to 1,000 meals per day.”

The organization buys produce from small, local farms to make hot meals for distribution through Asheville-based community organizations. EPP is producing meals from its two downtown kitchen spaces — Central United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church — and are exploring other spaces to open a third kitchen site as soon as possible, Holtzman says.

Immediately following the storm, EPP focused mainly on distributing meals through Poder Emma, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry crisis centers, Safe Shelter and Food Connection. While those efforts will continue, this week it is shifting attention to distributing around 800 meals per day to Asheville’s public housing communities, with an emphasis on reaching homebound residents and seniors.

Supporting local farmers right now is also a critical concern for EPP. “They all face significant and very concerning loss of business from their other usual markets,” says Holtzman. To this end, the organization is looking at collaborating with local grocery delivery service Mother Earth Food to amalgamate products from local farms and help EPP scale its production efficiently to meet the current need for hot meals.

EPP is also running a fundraiser to help purchase more WNC farm products as well as essential kitchen equipment.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/bvs.

WNC Food Systems Coalition

In the wake of Tropical Storm Helene, the WNC Food Systems Coalition (WNCFSC) has been tapping its network of food- and agriculture-focused organizations and individuals across 18 WNC counties and the Qualla Boundary to take food, water and supplies directly to communities.

Working from hubs at Old North Acres farm in Old Fort and Winding Stair Farm in Franklin, WNCFSC is delivering food, water and a variety of supplies directly to hard-to-reach community members in need. “Our target population is exclusively folks who can’t get to distribution sites,” says Dana Choquette, the nonprofit’s executive director and eastern coordinator.

The group has distributed to hard-to-access neighborhoods in Swannanoa, Hendersonville and throughout McDowell County. It’s also partnering with private aviation company Total Flight Solutions to fly into areas inaccessible by road, including trapped residents in the Gerton community in Henderson County. At press time, it had plans to deliver air mattresses, sleeping bags, camp stoves and other supplies to volunteers working in Lake Lure.

WNCFSC is also coordinating with area farms to deliver hay for livestock that will be distributed throughout communities from farm sites with storage. It’s seeking cash donations and volunteers to support all its ongoing relief efforts.

Look for updates on Instagram at avl.mx/e6w or send an email to howdy@wncfoodjustice.com.

Food Connection

In response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Tropical Storm Helene, Asheville-based food redistribution nonprofit Food Connection has launched a Relief Meals campaign to take thousands of hot meals directly to residents of some of WNC’s hardest-hit communities.

Starting this week, the organization is partnering with South Asheville restaurants Mikasa AVL and Red Fiddle Vittles to prepare meals. “These two kitchens are in South Asheville, and fortunately, they have power and water, which are hard to come by for many people. They are available and willing to help,” says co-founder Flori Pate.

So far, Food Connection has been delivering to its usual Asheville-area partner sites, but has also expanded to reach into Fairview, Leicester, Candler, Swannanoa and Woodfin.

Though Food Connection normally uses rescued food for its meals, with most restaurants closed and catering events canceled, it has gone back to its COVID-19-era practice of partnering with chefs to meet the overwhelming need.

Donations of money to pay Food Connection’s local business partners is a primary need, says Pate. “Everyone is struggling right now, and we don’t want to ask any food and beverage folks to make meals for free.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/e6x.

Asheville Independent Restaurants

Though the majority of Asheville food businesses still lack water service and, at press time, many are still without power, Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR) executive director Meghan Rogers says the local restaurant community is doing what it does best: feeding people.

“Many are helping out with the World Central Kitchen operations, feeding first responders and essential workers, or giving away meals from their front doors,” Rogers says.

With many of its member businesses facing lengthy closures until Asheville’s water system is brought back online, AIR is focusing on sharing resources, getting information out to the restaurant community and answering questions.

“Our restaurant workforce relies on the money they make in our busy leaf season to sustain them through the slower winter months,” says Rogers. “Food and beverage workers are going to need more assistance to pay their bills and care for their families and themselves.”

AIR has also been helping local restaurants connect with food distribution organizations and bringing in donations and supplies to support efforts to feed the community. Rogers says she’s working on setting up a fundraising campaign that will allow the public to donate to support Asheville restaurants.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/asi.