Cooper mandates social distancing in retail stores

Gov. Roy Cooper wants North Carolina residents to pick up essential items such as groceries and medicines when they go shopping — and not pick up COVID-19. At an April 9 press conference, the governor announced a new executive order, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, to “help prevent stores from becoming flashpoints for virus transmission.”

The measure limits shoppers in any retail location to 20% of the store’s permitted fire capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet. High-volume locations such as checkouts and deli counters must mark six-foot spaces to ensure social distancing in customer lines, and all stores must conduct “frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas.”

The new restrictions are currently set to expire on Wednesday, May 13. Although violation of the order will be punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor, Cooper said he’d been in conversation with North Carolina’s retail leaders and expected widespread compliance; many stores, he added, had already implemented similar measures.

Also included in the order are additional rules for nursing homes: All communal and group activities must be canceled, and all employees must wear face masks while working. In addition, the order eases certain regulations on businesses filing unemployment claims to speed up the distribution of state benefits.

County creates form to document essential travelers

Although Buncombe County’s lodging facilities, including hotels, campgrounds and short-term rentals, are currently closed to leisure travelers, rooms are still available for those coming to the area on essential business. Fletcher Tove, the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said government officials have been “working very closely with Explore Asheville [Convention & Visitors Bureau]” to create a standard process for verifying that those new guests are legitimate.

Lodging operators will now be required to fill out a form documenting the essential purpose of anyone from outside the county booking a room, Tove explained during an April 9 media availability. He said the form would help lodging owners coordinate with local law enforcement, who are receiving “several dozen complaints a day” of noncompliance.

Tove also clarified that those arriving from outside the state on essential business are exempt from the county’s requirement for visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. That restriction does apply, he added, to owners of second homes who are currently living outside North Carolina.

