COVID-19 cases shatter previous state record

By now, it sounds like a broken record: New COVID-19 cases and total coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Carolina both hit new highs today. But how the case record was broken is itself a record: On Dec. 3, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,637 new cases, more than 1,000 above the previous record set on Nov. 22 and the largest margin by which a previous high has been exceeded.

Buncombe County similarly set a new daily case record with 106 new cases reported on Dec. 3, breaking the previous high of 72 cases on Nov. 24.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations also topped 2,100 on Dec. 2, the latest day of available data. That same day, national hospitalizations surpassed 100,000 for the first time; simultaneously, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States reported 2,804 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina’s percentage of coronavirus tests returning positive, a metric used to assess the level of community viral spread, was 10.1% on Dec. 1 — more than double the 5% positivity rate state health officials have set as a target.

The jump in cases may partially be attributed to reporting delays following last week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Health experts, including Erin Kissane, co-founder of the volunteer COVID Tracking Project, warned that states could see inflated single-day spikes in cases the week after Thanksgiving as data reporting catches up with the holiday backlog.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s secretary of health and human services, is expected to address the rising numbers at a 2 p.m. press conference.

