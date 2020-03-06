Developer proposes 697 residential units west of city

Posted on by Mark Barrett
The Farm at Pond Road site map
FIELDS AND A DREAM: This modified aerial photo shows the 83 acres where nearly 700 residential units are proposed on Pond Road in Enka. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County

A Greensboro-area developer is asking Buncombe County government to approve plans to build nearly 700 living units on Asheville’s western outskirts, potentially sparking another debate over a large residential project near the city.

Fall Line Development wants to build 585 apartments or condominiums, 80 townhomes and 32 single-family homes on Pond Road, not quite half a mile north of the road’s intersection with Sardis Road in Enka.

The 83-acre site proposed for The Farm at Pond Road currently holds a mulch and compost business and open fields. The site sits in an area with homes, farm fields and some businesses, and the property’s zoning allows for residential or commercial uses.

Developer Brian Wise says the project fits the criteria of Buncombe County’s zoning ordinance and has “great proximity to retail and jobs.” However, neighbors have raised concerns about the development’s potential impact on traffic and the character of the area.

The county Board of Adjustment is scheduled to consider the project on Wednesday, March 11. However, Wise said March 4 that he will ask the board at that meeting to postpone the matter until April so engineers can make minor revisions to a traffic study in response to comments from the state Department of Transportation.

Neighborhood opposition recently stalled plans to build 802 apartments, along with retail and office space, on property off Bear Creek Road just outside Asheville city limits to the west. An overflow crowd turned out at a December meeting of the Board of Adjustment to voice its concerns; the board continued consideration until late January, but developers withdrew their proposal before that second scheduled meeting could take place.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.