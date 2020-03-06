Developer proposes 697 residential units west of city

A Greensboro-area developer is asking Buncombe County government to approve plans to build nearly 700 living units on Asheville’s western outskirts, potentially sparking another debate over a large residential project near the city.

Fall Line Development wants to build 585 apartments or condominiums, 80 townhomes and 32 single-family homes on Pond Road, not quite half a mile north of the road’s intersection with Sardis Road in Enka.

The 83-acre site proposed for The Farm at Pond Road currently holds a mulch and compost business and open fields. The site sits in an area with homes, farm fields and some businesses, and the property’s zoning allows for residential or commercial uses.

Developer Brian Wise says the project fits the criteria of Buncombe County’s zoning ordinance and has “great proximity to retail and jobs.” However, neighbors have raised concerns about the development’s potential impact on traffic and the character of the area.

The county Board of Adjustment is scheduled to consider the project on Wednesday, March 11. However, Wise said March 4 that he will ask the board at that meeting to postpone the matter until April so engineers can make minor revisions to a traffic study in response to comments from the state Department of Transportation.

Neighborhood opposition recently stalled plans to build 802 apartments, along with retail and office space, on property off Bear Creek Road just outside Asheville city limits to the west. An overflow crowd turned out at a December meeting of the Board of Adjustment to voice its concerns; the board continued consideration until late January, but developers withdrew their proposal before that second scheduled meeting could take place.