Development roundup: Affordable housing complex proposed for Sweeten Creek Road

City of Asheville



May 4 P&Z At last month’s meeting, the Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission voted on the projects below. All members were present except for Robert Hoke. Ingles #122 Patton Avenue (1001 Patton Ave., 28806) The commission voted 5-1 to approve Ingles Markets’ request for a zoning change from highway business to commercial expansion conditional zone, allowing the redevelopment of the former Kmart site with a new store and additional retail space. Commissioners added two other conditions: relocating a proposed bus stop to the interior of the site, pending N.C. Department of Transportation approval, and requiring the developer to speak with community members about what businesses would meet local needs. Commission Chair Joe Archibald was the lone dissenting vote. Asheville City Council unanimously approved the rezoning at its May 24 meeting. Proposed Rezoning (285 Livingston Ave. and 415 S. French Broad Ave., 28801) and Amendment to Open Space Requirements Asheville’s Planning and Urban Design Department proposed to update the zoning and open space requirements in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance for two city-owned parcels located at 285 Livingston Ave., which includes the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, and 415 S. French Broad Ave., where Fire Station 2 is located. Commission members voted 5-1 to approve the proposed changes to the open space requirements, with Archibald opposed. However, they voted 5-1 to deny the rezoning requests, with Commissioner Jenifer Bubenik opposed. The primary reason for the denial was concern over overriding city Resolution 20-184, which suspended the rezoning or sale of any city property acquired by urban renewal. Redwood Commons (21 Governors View Road, Asheville, 28805) The commission voted 5-1 to approve conditional rezoning for a 18,500-square-foot apartment building containing 70 one- and two-bedroom units for affordable senior living near the Swannanoa River. However, members added three more conditions for the developer, Columbus, Ohio-based Buckeye Community Hope Foundation. Commissioners requested that BCHF reach out “in good faith” to NCDOT to discuss improving the crosswalk and light at the intersection of Bleachery Boulevard and Swannanoa River Road. They also requested another informal review of the plans by the city’s Design Review Committee and asked that the developer be relieved of tree canopy requirements. Commissioner Brenton Faircloth voted against the motion. City Council unanimously approved the rezoning at its May 10 meeting. Council member Kim Roney expressed concern over the tree canopy condition but ultimately voted to support the project, citing the city’s dire need for affordable housing. The public will be able to provide input on one development at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Members of the public can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours prior to the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Fairhaven Summit Apartments (3124 and 3130 Sweeten Creek Road, 28803)

Property owners Alfred Berlin IV and Melanie Berlin and the Thomas Chapman JF Family Trust request a conditional zoning change from high-density multifamily (RM-16) to residential expansion conditional zone for 3124 and 3130 Sweeten Creek Road, respectively. The owners propose to work with The Commonwealth Cos., a Wisconsin-based development firm, to build a 77-unit multifamily affordable housing complex on 7.68 acres. The development would consist of three four-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse, as well as a playground, fitness center, computer center and picnic area.

All of the 12 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units planned for the development would be guaranteed as affordable for households earning between 30% and 80% of the average median income for a minimum of 30 years. All units would also accept federal housing vouchers.

Detailed project documents can be found at avl.mx/bmi.

Buncombe County

Three projects requiring special use permits, as well as a zoning variance, will be on the agenda for the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, June 8. The in-person meeting will take place at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St. (One SUP request, that for the ArtSpace Charter School Expansion project, was continued from the May 11 meeting; see avl.mx/bms for more details.)

Information on how to attend the meeting and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq.

Asheville Christian Academy SUP Revision (60 Capps Road, Swannanoa, 28778)

Asheville Christian Academy requests approval of a revision to previously approved plans to construct two tennis courts on its campus as part of a larger expansion project. The revised plan relocates one of the tennis courts.

The larger project was approved at Board of Adjustment meetings on Aug. 14, 2019, (case number ZPH2019-00035: west campus and facilities) and Sept. 11, 2019, (case number ZPH2019-00037: main campus).

Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bml.

Fairview Mini Storage SUP (1366 Charlotte Highway, Fairview, 28730)



Engage Buncombe The Engage Buncombe public input portal, created as part of the public engagement process for the county’s 2043 Comprehensive Plan, now lists Board of Adjustment meetings. Members of the public can use the site to register to attend the meetings either virtually or in person. Gillian Phillips, the county’s long-range planning division manager, anticipates that board meetings will also be streamed from the site in the near future, rather than from the the Planning & Development Department’s website. Engage Buncombe can be accessed at avl.mx/bl7. Charlotte-based AREP Fairview LLC and property owner Susan Miller of Pooler, Ga., request an SUP to build a 523-unit storage facility. Nine buildings with a combined total of 72,150 square feet are planned. The largest building will be a 24,000-square-foot, two-story, climate-controlled building; the other buildings, all one story, will not be climate-controlled. The SUP is required because the proposed 22-foot minimum distance between buildings is less than usually required.

Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bmm.

SECO Electric Variance (375 Old Charlotte Highway, Fairview, 28730)

Asheville resident Ken Slechter, owner of SECO Electric in Fairview, requests a variance on the 0.38-acre site where the business is located. If granted, the required setback on the eastern side of the property would be reduced to allow construction of restrooms for staff. The property owner adjacent to the eastern property line has signed a letter approving the variance.

Detailed documents can be found at avl.mx/bmn.