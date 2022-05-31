Development roundup: Affordable housing complex proposed for Sweeten Creek Road

City of Asheville
The public will be able to provide input on one development at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.
Planning and Zoning Commission
Members of the public can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours prior to the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.
Fairhaven Summit Apartments (3124 and 3130 Sweeten Creek Road, 28803)
Property owners Alfred Berlin IV and Melanie Berlin and the Thomas Chapman JF Family Trust request a conditional zoning change from high-density multifamily (RM-16) to residential expansion conditional zone for 3124 and 3130 Sweeten Creek Road, respectively. The owners propose to work with The Commonwealth Cos., a Wisconsin-based development firm, to build a 77-unit multifamily affordable housing complex on 7.68 acres. The development would consist of three four-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse, as well as a playground, fitness center, computer center and picnic area.
All of the 12 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units planned for the development would be guaranteed as affordable for households earning between 30% and 80% of the average median income for a minimum of 30 years. All units would also accept federal housing vouchers.
Detailed project documents can be found at avl.mx/bmi.
Buncombe County
Three projects requiring special use permits, as well as a zoning variance, will be on the agenda for the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, June 8. The in-person meeting will take place at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St. (One SUP request, that for the ArtSpace Charter School Expansion project, was continued from the May 11 meeting; see avl.mx/bms for more details.)
Information on how to attend the meeting and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq.
Asheville Christian Academy SUP Revision (60 Capps Road, Swannanoa, 28778)
Asheville Christian Academy requests approval of a revision to previously approved plans to construct two tennis courts on its campus as part of a larger expansion project. The revised plan relocates one of the tennis courts.
The larger project was approved at Board of Adjustment meetings on Aug. 14, 2019, (case number ZPH2019-00035: west campus and facilities) and Sept. 11, 2019, (case number ZPH2019-00037: main campus).
Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bml.
Fairview Mini Storage SUP (1366 Charlotte Highway, Fairview, 28730)
Charlotte-based AREP Fairview LLC and property owner Susan Miller of Pooler, Ga., request an SUP to build a 523-unit storage facility. Nine buildings with a combined total of 72,150 square feet are planned. The largest building will be a 24,000-square-foot, two-story, climate-controlled building; the other buildings, all one story, will not be climate-controlled. The SUP is required because the proposed 22-foot minimum distance between buildings is less than usually required.
Detailed project documents are available at avl.mx/bmm.
SECO Electric Variance (375 Old Charlotte Highway, Fairview, 28730)
Asheville resident Ken Slechter, owner of SECO Electric in Fairview, requests a variance on the 0.38-acre site where the business is located. If granted, the required setback on the eastern side of the property would be reduced to allow construction of restrooms for staff. The property owner adjacent to the eastern property line has signed a letter approving the variance.
Detailed documents can be found at avl.mx/bmn.
