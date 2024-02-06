Development Roundup: Board of Adjustment to hear proposal for new neighborhood development

Buncombe County

Two projects requiring special-use permits and one zoning variance are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 14. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL-USE PERMITS:

MHO Pentland Hills SUP (99999 Pentland Hills Drive, Asheville, 28806)

Joe Quinlan of Asheville-based Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting a special-use permit for a Level I planned unit development on 10.96 acres. The development will consist of 69 residential units, including 37 single-family structures and 16 duplexes. Upon completion, the streets and common areas of the development will be deeded to the Pentland Hills Homeowners’ Association.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/dbw.

Big Sandy Landing SUP (99999 Big Sandy Mush Road, Leicester, 28748)

Rachel Brown of Big Sandy Landings LLC is requesting a special-use permit to establish a personal landing strip on 2.11 acres. According to the application, the strip will be used for a single-engine, propeller-driven aircraft that will not be operated on a regular basis or for any commercial business purposes. Future developments also may include a storage barn and a two-bedroom single family residence.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/dbv.

ZONING VARIANCE:

Vinny’s Investments Wedd & Stay Variance (1774 Smokey Park Highway, Candler, 28715)

Vinicio Aleman of Vinny’s Investments LLC is requesting a zoning variance to allow an exterior staircase on his property to remain. According to the variance request, the exterior staircase was constructed with the addition of a second floor on an existing building. The staircase does not comply with the current ordinance, which requires the development to have a 10-foot offset from the property lines.

Project documents can be accessed at avl.mx/dc0.

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, which will be in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Residents can submit comments over email and voicemail until 24 hours before the meeting or provide in-person comment during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

ZONING MAP AMENDMENTS:

The Kessler Hotel — Asheville (1 Angle St. & 10 Kitchin Place, Asheville 28803)

Jonathan Cook with Kessler Asheville LLC is requesting to conditionally rezone property located at 1 Angle St. and 10 Kitchin Place from Community Business II (CBII) to Commercial Expansion — Conditional Zone (COM EXP-CZ) for a new hotel. According to project documents, the hotel is proposed to have 96 rooms, a restaurant, retail spaces and underground parking. The project is estimated to cost $52 million.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/dc3.

London Road Apartments (21 London Road, Asheville, 28803)

Warren Sugg with London Asheville LLC is requesting to conditionally rezone property at 21 London Road from Commercial Industrial (CI) to Residential Expansion — Conditional Zone (RES EXP-CZ) for a new apartment building. According to project documents, the apartment building is proposed to be four stories with 208 multifamily residential units. The development will include a parking deck. No estimated cost was included.

Project documents can be found at avl.mx/dc4.