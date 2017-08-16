FBI can ‘neither confirm nor deny’ probe of former County Manager Greene

The Federal Bureau of Investigation appears to have opened a case involving former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene, according to information from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Xpress has received information from two credible sources who wish to remain anonymous that there is an investigation focused on Greene. The SBI responded to an inquiry by email: “The FBI’s [spokesperson] is handling media calls about the Wanda Greene case,” suggesting that a case has indeed been opened.

However, Xpress spoke with an FBI public information officer who said, “Per Department of Justice policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny” any such investigation.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told Xpress, “Sorry, I cannot comment. Thank you.”

Xpress reached out to County Manager Mandy Stone and Commission Chair Brownie Newman. The story will be updated accordingly when they respond.

Xpress also called a number believed to be Greene’s to ask for comment. After asking “May I please speak with Wanda,” the woman answering asked who was calling. After identifying as “Dan with Mountain Xpress,” the person replied, “No,” and hung up.

We sent Greene an email with the subject line “Xpress Article – FBI Case.” No response has been received yet.

Greene announced her retirement on May 30, stating her last day would be on June 30. Greene was employed by the county for 23 years and served as county manager for 20 years.

Xpress has not been able to confirm whether others might be involved or what potential wrongdoing is at the center of the apparent investigation.

This is an ongoing story, and Xpress will provide updates as information becomes available.