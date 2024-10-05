FEMA offers range of assistance

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) so far has provided more than $26 million in housing and other types of assistance to over 25,000 households in North Carolina as of Oct. 5. The relief agency is providing assistance with home repairs, temporary housing and property damage (appliances, furniture, vehicle, etc). Individuals may also qualify for help with child care, medical, lodging, moving, and funeral expenses.

Who is here

“More than 700 FEMA staff are on the ground, with more arriving daily. Over 1,200 Urban Search and Rescue personnel are in North Carolina helping people,” according to an Oct. 5 FEMA media release. Teams have rescued or helped over 3,200 people and over 1,000 National Guard troops arrived in North Carolina to support response and recovery efforts and to deliver nearly one million pounds of food, water and other supplies, the release said.

Dozens of Disaster Survivor Assistance staff are in Western North Carolina to help people apply for FEMA assistance and connect them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources. In addition, the American Red Cross has more than 850 disaster workers who are helping find loved ones through its helpline 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or the Red Cross Hurricane Helene Reunification page,

What help is available

FEMA may provide money to help pay for repair or replacement of homes, cars, and other personal items. FEMA’s partner, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), offers low interest loans for business damage.

Individuals may qualify for FEMA disaster assistance even if they have insurance, but they will first need to file a claim with their insurance provider and submit the insurance settlement or denial letter to FEMA to determine eligibility for assistance. For those who had damage to their wells or septic systems FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to assess the damage and for the necessary repairs.

In coordination with FEMA, the U.S. Department of Labor offers Disaster Unemployment Assistance. To qualify for that aid, your job must have been lost or interrupted because of the storm and you must not be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

FEMA also set up more than 40 Starlink sites in the area that provide high-speed internet via satellites.

How to get help

There are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance: Call FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, go online at disasterassistance.gov and via the FEMA App.

After applying for assistance, your request is reviewed to determine if an inspection is needed.

Locally, law firms Fischer Stark and the Davis Law Group, along with Patton Allen Real Estate are offering free help for individuals completing FEMA applications. Free assistance will be available every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Fisher Stark, 99 McDowell St., Asheville.

Quashing rumors

FEMA launched a web page to dispel rumors about the agency’s efforts in the area.

“After a disaster, rumors and misunderstandings can spread rapidly through traditional and social media and via word of mouth by friends, neighbors and colleagues. False or misleading information can harm survivors by causing confusion and preventing people from getting the help they need,” reads a FEMA press release.

Here are some common rumors and FEMA’s responses:

Rumor: FEMA does not have enough money to provide disaster assistance for Helene.

Response: FEMA has enough money for immediate response and recovery needs. If you were affected by Helene, do not hesitate to apply for disaster assistance as there is a variety of help available for different needs. FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund has enough funding to support Hurricane Helene efforts.

Rumor: FEMA will only provide $750 to disaster survivors to support their recovery.

Response: This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies. Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds.

Rumor: FEMA is asking for cash donations.

Response: FEMA does not ask for or accept any cash donations or volunteers.

Rumor: FEMA is confiscating donations meant for survivors.

Response FEMA does not take donations and/or food from survivors or voluntary organizations.