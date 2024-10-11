Helene Resource Directory for week of Oct. 7

Posted on by Community Bulletin
DELIVERING THE GOODS: Volunteers at United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County unpack supplies delivered by Xpress Oct. 6. Photo by Thomas Calder

Our staff has compiled a list of important information for readers to know in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene’s devastation. Please be aware that things are changing rapidly, and some of these listings may be out-of-date by the time you read this. If you know of any information that should be included in future issues, please email calendar@mountainx.com

Supplies Distribution & Intake Locations:

Asheville Middle School
MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family. 
Open till 7pm
211 S. French Broad Ave, Asheville

Beloved Asheville
Donations are accepted. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am. Days and hours may vary.
32 Old Charlotte Hwy

Dssolvr
Distributing hot food, water, supplies. Open daily, 9am. 
63 N Lexington Ave 

Poder Emma: El Mercadito 
Providing food, diapers, water, first level medications and clothing. Open Wednesday through Friday, 1pm and Sunday, 12pm.
477 N. Louisiana Ave

Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center
MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family. 
Open till 7pm
121 Shiloh Rd

Pack Square Park
Bring your own water container. 2 gallons per person/day.
70 Court Plaza

Lucy Herring Elementary
Bulk water location. Bring your own container, if possible.
98 Sulphur Springs Rd

12 Baskets Cafe
Food distribution and supplies intake. Open daily, 10am.
610 Haywood Rd

The Fresh Market
Distributing free bottled water. 
944 Merrimon Ave

Rosettas 
Free soup kitchen for the public. 
68 N Lexington Ave

Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Front door is accepting small donations, 
9am to 5pm. 
87 Haywood St

Double Crown
A community-led distribution and intake location. Open daily, 12pm to 5pm. 
375 Haywood Rd

MANNA FoodBank
Manna has set up a temporary donation and distribution site at WNC Farmers Market.
570 Brevard Rd

William W. Estes Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary 
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

Black Mountain Ingles
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
550 NC-9, Black Mountain, 28711 

Cane Middle Creek Middle
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
 570 Lower Brush Creek Road, Fletcher

Leicester Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
31 Gilbert Road, Leicester

Woodland Baptist Church
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations accepted Saturday, 9am and Sunday, 2pm. 
545 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville 

Jonathan Valley Elementary School
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted.
410 Hall Dr, Waynesville

Bethel Elementary School
Supplies available Monday through Friday. 8am. Donations are accepted. 
4700 Old River Rd, Canton 

Maggie Valley Pavilion
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted. 
3987 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley

Reynolds Baptist Church
Supplies are available for pickup and distribution. Open daily, 9am. 
520 Rose Hill Rd

Asheville YMCA
Distributing essential relief items to the public. Open daily, 10am.
30 Woodfin St, Asheville

Laurel Community Center
Distributing food, water and supplies. 
4100 NC 212 Hwy, Marshall

Center Community Center
Food, supplies and water available. Open daily, 8am. 
1300 Grapevine Rd, Marshall

Ebbs Chapel Community Center
Food, supplies and water available. Days and hours vary. 
281 Laurel Valley 

Tranzmission Food Pantry
Food items, non-food supplies and water. Thursday through Saturday, 4pm. 
Direct Message via Instagram for address. 

Bounty and Soul Latino
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm.
216 Whitson Ave, Swannanoa

Swannanoa Library 
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm. 
101 W Charleston Ave, Swannanoa

Bee Tree
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 2:30pm. 
372 Tree Rd, Swannanoa

East Haven
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 4:45pm.
2244 US-70, Swannanoa

Animals & Pet Supplies/Care

Asheville Veterinary Associates
Distributing dog food, cat food, litter, water and farm animal food. 
50 New Leicester Highway.

Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue 
Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Wednesday through Saturday, 11am. 
380 US-221, Rutherfordton

Charlie’s Angels animal rescue
Distributing pet food. Open daily, 10am.
5526 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher

Edneyville Elementary
 Offering shelter for pets.
 2875 Pace Rd

Yancey County Humane Society 
Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Open daily, 9am.
211 Kind Hearts Wy, Burnsville

Mitchell County Animal Rescue 
Dog and cat food available. Open Monday through Friday, 11am.
2492 Hwy 19E, Spruce Pine

First Baptist Church Swannanoa
 Offering dog and cat food, cat litter and veterinary care.
 503 Park St

Grovemont Park
 Offering dog and cat supplies as well as veterinary care.
 251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa

Ingles Black Mountain
 Distributing dog and cat food.
 550 NC-9, Black Mountain

MedVet Asheville
 An emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Open daily, 7am.
 677 Brevard Rd

Patton Ave Pets
Pet supplies for sale.
1388 Patton Ave

Wilson Farms
Site is accepting livestock supply donations. 
1953 New House Road, Shelby

Heritage Farm Supply
No storage capacity. Drop-off/pick-up only.
1320 Jupiter Road, Weaverville

Upper Mountain Research Station
Site is accepting livestock supply donations. 
8004 NC Highway 88 E, Laurel Springs

WNC Livestock Center
Site is accepting livestock supply donations. 
474 Stock Drive, Canton

Mills River Research Station
Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 8am.
455 Research Drive, Mills River 

McDowell County Agriculture Center
Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 9am and for distribution, 2pm. 
188 Ag Services Dr, Marion 

Beam Farms – Resource Center 
Open 24/4 as needed. 
402 Clarence Henson Rd, Rutherfordton

Tryon International Indoor Complex
Open daily, 10am.
2676 John Shehan Rd, Mill Spring

Pisgah Brewing Co
Pet supplies will be distributed. Open Friday through Sunday, 2pm and Thursday, 4pm. 
2948 US-70 in Black Mountain

Public Shower & Laundry Locations

Alpha Fitness 
Open to non-members for showers. Days vary, 9am. 
2570 Asheville Hwy

AB Tech
Bring your own towel. No hot water available. Open 7am to 7pm. 
Between Coleman Building and McDowell House. 

AG Center 
Hot showers open to the public. Bring your own towel and shower products. 
765 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher

Calvary Road Church
2701 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley
Weaverville Laundromat
Open 24 hours. Coin only. 
1 Central Ave

J & D Laundromat 
ATM on site. Days vary, open 7am. 
1899 Brevard Rd, Arden

Express Laundry
Open daily, 6am.
5838 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville

Camp Grier
Open daily, 10am and 4pm.
 985 Camp Grier Rd, Old Fort

First Baptist Church
 Check for hours and times.
 63 N Main St, Weaverville

Ingles Black Mountain
 Hours and times vary.
 550 NC-9

Reuter Family Branch YMCA
Open daily, 10am. 
3 Town Square Blvd

Walmart Supercenter: Arden
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
60 Airport Rd

West Asheville Truist Bank
Free mobile showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms. Bring your own towel and flip flops. Open daily, 11am.
1343 Parkwood Rd

Walmart Supercenter: Asheville
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
1636 Hendersonville Rd

Walmart Supercenter:  Weaverville
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
25 Northridge Commons Pkwy

Trinity Baptist Church
Hot showers and a mobile laundry service on campus. Open daily, 10am. 
216 Shelburne Rd

Corpening Memorial YMCA
Free public showers with WiFi and charging. Open daily, 2pm. 
348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion

Maple Ridge Baptist Church
Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.
133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler 
Community 

Public Shelter Locations

Buncombe County
First Baptist Church
503 park St., Swannanoa 

WNC Agriculture Center 
1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Asheville NC 

AB Tech: General Shelter 
16 Fernihurst Dr
Asheville, NC 28801

Veterans Restoration Quarters
1329 Tunnel Rd

Henderson County

Edneyville Elementary
This shelter has bathroom facilities and serves hot meals. 
2875 Pace Rd, Hendersonville

Athletics & Activity Center
708 S. Grove St, Hendersonville

Haywood County

Haywood County Government Armory 
285 Armory Dr, Clyde

Madison County

Madison County Wellness Center
5738 US 25-70 Hwy, Marshall

McDowell County

YMCA
348 Grace Corpenin Dr, Marion

Public Medical Locations
A-B Tech 
On site medical help.
10 Genevieve Circle, Asheville

Old Gold’s Gym
On site medical help. 
1815 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville 

Double Crown

First aid medical tent is set up. Also a supplies distribution and intake location. 
Open daily, 12pm to 5pm.
375 Haywood Rd
Mobile Medical Urgent Care
Free medical care and clinic. 
12 Florida Ave, Black Mountain 

Fast Med
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
511 Smokey Park Hwy

Fast Med 
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
835 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville

Fast Med
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
160 Hendersonville Rd

Pardee Hospital 
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
800 N. Justice St, Hendersonville 

Pardee Blue MD: Asheville Hwy
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
1409 Asheville Hwy, Brevard

Pardee Blue MD
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
2775 Hendersonville Rd

Pardee Urgent Care: Fletcher
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
2695 Hendersonville Rd. Arden

Pardee Urgent Care: Mills River
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
3334 Boylston Hwy, Mills River

Pardee Urgent Care: Pisgah Dr.
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
1824 Pisgah Dr, Hendersonville

Pardee Urgent Care: Hendersonville
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
212 Thompson St, Hendersonville

Pardee BlueMD
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care. 
2695 Hendersonville Rd, Arden

Valley Hope Church: Medical Clinic
There’s a team of medics available to help with any health concerns. Monday through Friday, 9am.
115 Rockale Ave, Swannanoa

Pharmacy Locations

Buncombe County

Ingles Markets Inc
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-3514.
 1141 Tunnel Rd

Blue Ridge LTC Pharmacy
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-7600.
 1070 Tunnel Rd

Ingles Markets Inc
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-9306.
 151 Smokey Park Hwy

Ingles Markets Inc
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 254-3496.
 575 New Leicester Hwy

CVS Pharmacy
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 252-2119.
 320 New Leicester Hwy

Sam’S East, Inc.
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 251-0372
 645 Patton Avenue

CVS Pharmacy
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-5457.
 505 Smokey Park Hwy

Ingles Markets Inc
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 665-0787.
 863 Brevard Rd

Walgreen Co
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 771-0512.
 578 New Leicester Hwy

Walgreen Co
 Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 236-1519.
 1124 Patton Ave
Enka/Candler 

Mahec Pharmacy
Open Monday through Friday, 8am.
25 Westridge Pl, Candler

Hot Meals

Papa Johns: Fairview
Providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 12pm.
800 Fairview Rd

Bears BBQ Smokehouse
Open daily, 12pm.
135 Coxe Ave

Rosetta’s Kitchen & The Buchi Bar
Serving free vegetarian and vegan meals. Open daily, 12pm. 
68 N Lexington Ave

Greenhill Store
Open daily, 12pm. 
2751 US Hwy, 64/74A, Rutherfordton

Papa Johns: Merrimon
Papa John’s mobile kitchen will be providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 11am.
825 Merrimon Ave

MANNA FoodBank
Open daily, 12pm.
570 Brevard Rd

West Asheville Ingles
Open daily, 3pm. 
669 Haywood Rd

Tryon Equestrian Center
Open daily, 12pm. 
4066 Pea Ridge Rd, Mill Spring

Roseland Community Center
Open daily, 12pm.
56 Peake St, Tryon 

Wesley Grant Community Center 
Open daily, 12pm.
285 Livingston St. 

Black Mountain Ingles
Open daily, 12pm. 
550 NC-9, Black Mountain 

Shiloh Community Center
Open daily 12pm.
121 Shiloh Rd

Grovemont Park 
Open daily, 12pm. 
251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa

Jukebox Junction 
Open daily, 12pm.
3606 Pigeon Rd, Canton 

Nesbitt Chapel
Open daily, 3pm. 
12 Nesbitt Chapel Rd

Regina’s Westside 
Hot meals till supplies run out. Days and hours vary.
1400 Patton Ave

Shanghai Dumpling House 
Hot meals till supplies run out. Open daily, 12pm. 
37 Biltmore Ave

12 Bones Smokehouse: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.
2350 Hendersonville Rd, Arden 

Asheville Pizza: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 3pm.
1850  Hendersonville Rd, Arden 

Biscuit Head South: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 8am.
1994 Hendersonville Rd

Luella’s Bar-B-Que: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.
33 Town Square Blvd

Nine Mile Biltmore Park
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 4pm.
33 Town Square Blvd

Voodoo Brewing 
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 12pm.
3578 Sweeten Creek Rd, Arden

Bathroom Locations

The Flat Iron Hotel
Porta Potties for public use in front of the Flat Iron Hotel. 
20 Battery Park Ave

Breakout Games 
Porta Potties for public use in front of Breakout Games and the Restoration. 
60 Patton Ave

Whole Foods Market 
Porta Potties and handwashing stations. 
1856 Hendersonville Rd

The Orange Peel 
Porta Potties are stationed. 
101 Biltmore Ave 

Corpening Memorial YMCA
Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 2pm. 
348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion

Walgreens: Merrimon 
Porta Potties and handwashing station. Open daily, 9am. 
841 Merrimon Ave

Reuter Family YMCA
Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 10am. 
3 Town Square Blvd

Publix Super Market: Weaverville
Bathroom trailer by Wells Fargo. Open daily, 7am.
165 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville

Lowe’s Home Improvement 
Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open Monday through Saturday, 6am and Sunday, 8am.
95 Smokey Park Hwy

Walgreens: Candler 
Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open daily, 9am.
41 Westridge Market Pl, Candler

Trust Bank: West Asheville
Bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities. Open daily, 11am. 
1342 Parkwood Rd

Asheville City Preschool Emergency Food Closet
4 Porta Potties and 2 handwashing stations by the main entrance. 
441 Haywood Rd

Grassroots Aid Partnership
Bathrooms on Haywood Road across from the West Asheville Fire Station.
959 Haywood Rd

Maple Ridge Baptist Church
Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.
133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler 

First United Methodist Church
Bathrooms and showers are available. Open daily, 10am. 
566 S Haywood St, Waynesville

Asheville Farmstead School
Public bathroom and public shower. Open daily, 10am. 
218 Morgan Cove Rd, Candler

Woodfin Elementary School
Porta Potties available. Open daily, 10am. 
216 Shelburne Rd

The Car Park
Porta Potty next to Downtown Books & News. 
79 N Lexington Ave

Chick-fil-A: Merrimon 
Porta Potty stationed for patrons.
170 Merrimon Ave

Compiled by Braulio Pescador-Martinez



SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.