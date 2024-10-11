Helene Resource Directory for week of Oct. 7

Our staff has compiled a list of important information for readers to know in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene’s devastation. Please be aware that things are changing rapidly, and some of these listings may be out-of-date by the time you read this. If you know of any information that should be included in future issues, please email calendar@mountainx.com.

Supplies Distribution & Intake Locations:

Asheville Middle School

MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family.

Open till 7pm

211 S. French Broad Ave, Asheville

Beloved Asheville

Donations are accepted. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am. Days and hours may vary.

32 Old Charlotte Hwy

Dssolvr

Distributing hot food, water, supplies. Open daily, 9am.

63 N Lexington Ave

Poder Emma: El Mercadito

Providing food, diapers, water, first level medications and clothing. Open Wednesday through Friday, 1pm and Sunday, 12pm.

477 N. Louisiana Ave

Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center

MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family.

Open till 7pm

121 Shiloh Rd

Pack Square Park

Bring your own water container. 2 gallons per person/day.

70 Court Plaza

Lucy Herring Elementary

Bulk water location. Bring your own container, if possible.

98 Sulphur Springs Rd

12 Baskets Cafe

Food distribution and supplies intake. Open daily, 10am.

610 Haywood Rd

The Fresh Market

Distributing free bottled water.

944 Merrimon Ave

Rosettas

Free soup kitchen for the public.

68 N Lexington Ave

Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Front door is accepting small donations,

9am to 5pm.

87 Haywood St

Double Crown

A community-led distribution and intake location. Open daily, 12pm to 5pm.

375 Haywood Rd

MANNA FoodBank

Manna has set up a temporary donation and distribution site at WNC Farmers Market.

570 Brevard Rd

William W. Estes Elementary School

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

Black Mountain Ingles

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

550 NC-9, Black Mountain, 28711

Cane Middle Creek Middle

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

570 Lower Brush Creek Road, Fletcher

Leicester Elementary School

Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

31 Gilbert Road, Leicester

Woodland Baptist Church

Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations accepted Saturday, 9am and Sunday, 2pm.

545 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville

Jonathan Valley Elementary School

Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted.

410 Hall Dr, Waynesville

Bethel Elementary School

Supplies available Monday through Friday. 8am. Donations are accepted.

4700 Old River Rd, Canton

Maggie Valley Pavilion

Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted.

3987 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley

Reynolds Baptist Church

Supplies are available for pickup and distribution. Open daily, 9am.

520 Rose Hill Rd

Asheville YMCA

Distributing essential relief items to the public. Open daily, 10am.

30 Woodfin St, Asheville

Laurel Community Center

Distributing food, water and supplies.

4100 NC 212 Hwy, Marshall

Center Community Center

Food, supplies and water available. Open daily, 8am.

1300 Grapevine Rd, Marshall

Ebbs Chapel Community Center

Food, supplies and water available. Days and hours vary.

281 Laurel Valley

Tranzmission Food Pantry

Food items, non-food supplies and water. Thursday through Saturday, 4pm.

Direct Message via Instagram for address.

Bounty and Soul Latino

Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm.

216 Whitson Ave, Swannanoa

Swannanoa Library

Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm.

101 W Charleston Ave, Swannanoa

Bee Tree

Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 2:30pm.

372 Tree Rd, Swannanoa

East Haven

Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 4:45pm.

2244 US-70, Swannanoa

Animals & Pet Supplies/Care

Asheville Veterinary Associates

Distributing dog food, cat food, litter, water and farm animal food.

50 New Leicester Highway.

Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue

Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Wednesday through Saturday, 11am.

380 US-221, Rutherfordton

Charlie’s Angels animal rescue

Distributing pet food. Open daily, 10am.

5526 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher

Edneyville Elementary

Offering shelter for pets.

2875 Pace Rd

Yancey County Humane Society

Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Open daily, 9am.

211 Kind Hearts Wy, Burnsville

Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Dog and cat food available. Open Monday through Friday, 11am.

2492 Hwy 19E, Spruce Pine

First Baptist Church Swannanoa

Offering dog and cat food, cat litter and veterinary care.

503 Park St

Grovemont Park

Offering dog and cat supplies as well as veterinary care.

251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa

Ingles Black Mountain

Distributing dog and cat food.

550 NC-9, Black Mountain

MedVet Asheville

An emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Open daily, 7am.

677 Brevard Rd

Patton Ave Pets

Pet supplies for sale.

1388 Patton Ave

Wilson Farms

Site is accepting livestock supply donations.

1953 New House Road, Shelby

Heritage Farm Supply

No storage capacity. Drop-off/pick-up only.

1320 Jupiter Road, Weaverville

Upper Mountain Research Station

Site is accepting livestock supply donations.

8004 NC Highway 88 E, Laurel Springs

WNC Livestock Center

Site is accepting livestock supply donations.

474 Stock Drive, Canton

Mills River Research Station

Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 8am.

455 Research Drive, Mills River

McDowell County Agriculture Center

Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 9am and for distribution, 2pm.

188 Ag Services Dr, Marion

Beam Farms – Resource Center

Open 24/4 as needed.

402 Clarence Henson Rd, Rutherfordton

Tryon International Indoor Complex

Open daily, 10am.

2676 John Shehan Rd, Mill Spring

Pisgah Brewing Co

Pet supplies will be distributed. Open Friday through Sunday, 2pm and Thursday, 4pm.

2948 US-70 in Black Mountain

Public Shower & Laundry Locations

Alpha Fitness

Open to non-members for showers. Days vary, 9am.

2570 Asheville Hwy

AB Tech

Bring your own towel. No hot water available. Open 7am to 7pm.

Between Coleman Building and McDowell House.

AG Center

Hot showers open to the public. Bring your own towel and shower products.

765 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher

Calvary Road Church

2701 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley

Weaverville Laundromat

Open 24 hours. Coin only.

1 Central Ave

J & D Laundromat

ATM on site. Days vary, open 7am.

1899 Brevard Rd, Arden

Express Laundry

Open daily, 6am.

5838 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville

Camp Grier

Open daily, 10am and 4pm.

985 Camp Grier Rd, Old Fort

First Baptist Church

Check for hours and times.

63 N Main St, Weaverville

Ingles Black Mountain

Hours and times vary.

550 NC-9

Reuter Family Branch YMCA

Open daily, 10am.

3 Town Square Blvd

Walmart Supercenter: Arden

Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.

60 Airport Rd

West Asheville Truist Bank

Free mobile showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms. Bring your own towel and flip flops. Open daily, 11am.

1343 Parkwood Rd

Walmart Supercenter: Asheville

Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.

1636 Hendersonville Rd

Walmart Supercenter: Weaverville

Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.

25 Northridge Commons Pkwy

Trinity Baptist Church

Hot showers and a mobile laundry service on campus. Open daily, 10am.

216 Shelburne Rd

Corpening Memorial YMCA

Free public showers with WiFi and charging. Open daily, 2pm.

348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion

Maple Ridge Baptist Church

Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.

133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler

Community

Public Shelter Locations

Buncombe County

First Baptist Church

503 park St., Swannanoa

WNC Agriculture Center

1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Asheville NC

AB Tech: General Shelter

16 Fernihurst Dr

Asheville, NC 28801

Veterans Restoration Quarters

1329 Tunnel Rd

Henderson County

Edneyville Elementary

This shelter has bathroom facilities and serves hot meals.

2875 Pace Rd, Hendersonville

Athletics & Activity Center

708 S. Grove St, Hendersonville

Haywood County

Haywood County Government Armory

285 Armory Dr, Clyde

Madison County

Madison County Wellness Center

5738 US 25-70 Hwy, Marshall

McDowell County

YMCA

348 Grace Corpenin Dr, Marion

Public Medical Locations

A-B Tech

On site medical help.

10 Genevieve Circle, Asheville

Old Gold’s Gym

On site medical help.

1815 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Double Crown

First aid medical tent is set up. Also a supplies distribution and intake location.

Open daily, 12pm to 5pm.

375 Haywood Rd

– Mobile Medical Urgent Care

Free medical care and clinic.

12 Florida Ave, Black Mountain

Fast Med

Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.

511 Smokey Park Hwy

Fast Med

Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.

835 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville

Fast Med

Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.

160 Hendersonville Rd

Pardee Hospital

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

800 N. Justice St, Hendersonville

Pardee Blue MD: Asheville Hwy

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

1409 Asheville Hwy, Brevard

Pardee Blue MD

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

2775 Hendersonville Rd

Pardee Urgent Care: Fletcher

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

2695 Hendersonville Rd. Arden

Pardee Urgent Care: Mills River

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

3334 Boylston Hwy, Mills River

Pardee Urgent Care: Pisgah Dr.

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

1824 Pisgah Dr, Hendersonville

Pardee Urgent Care: Hendersonville

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

212 Thompson St, Hendersonville

Pardee BlueMD

Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.

2695 Hendersonville Rd, Arden

Valley Hope Church: Medical Clinic

There’s a team of medics available to help with any health concerns. Monday through Friday, 9am.

115 Rockale Ave, Swannanoa

Pharmacy Locations

Buncombe County

Ingles Markets Inc

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-3514.

1141 Tunnel Rd

Blue Ridge LTC Pharmacy

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-7600.

1070 Tunnel Rd

Ingles Markets Inc

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-9306.

151 Smokey Park Hwy

Ingles Markets Inc

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 254-3496.

575 New Leicester Hwy

CVS Pharmacy

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 252-2119.

320 New Leicester Hwy

Sam’S East, Inc.

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 251-0372

645 Patton Avenue

CVS Pharmacy

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-5457.

505 Smokey Park Hwy

Ingles Markets Inc

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 665-0787.

863 Brevard Rd

Walgreen Co

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 771-0512.

578 New Leicester Hwy

Walgreen Co

Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 236-1519.

1124 Patton Ave

Enka/Candler

Mahec Pharmacy

Open Monday through Friday, 8am.

25 Westridge Pl, Candler

Hot Meals

Papa Johns: Fairview

Providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 12pm.

800 Fairview Rd

Bears BBQ Smokehouse

Open daily, 12pm.

135 Coxe Ave

Rosetta’s Kitchen & The Buchi Bar

Serving free vegetarian and vegan meals. Open daily, 12pm.

68 N Lexington Ave

Greenhill Store

Open daily, 12pm.

2751 US Hwy, 64/74A, Rutherfordton

Papa Johns: Merrimon

Papa John’s mobile kitchen will be providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 11am.

825 Merrimon Ave

MANNA FoodBank

Open daily, 12pm.

570 Brevard Rd

West Asheville Ingles

Open daily, 3pm.

669 Haywood Rd

Tryon Equestrian Center

Open daily, 12pm.

4066 Pea Ridge Rd, Mill Spring

Roseland Community Center

Open daily, 12pm.

56 Peake St, Tryon

Wesley Grant Community Center

Open daily, 12pm.

285 Livingston St.

Black Mountain Ingles

Open daily, 12pm.

550 NC-9, Black Mountain

Shiloh Community Center

Open daily 12pm.

121 Shiloh Rd

Grovemont Park

Open daily, 12pm.

251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa

Jukebox Junction

Open daily, 12pm.

3606 Pigeon Rd, Canton

Nesbitt Chapel

Open daily, 3pm.

12 Nesbitt Chapel Rd

Regina’s Westside

Hot meals till supplies run out. Days and hours vary.

1400 Patton Ave

Shanghai Dumpling House

Hot meals till supplies run out. Open daily, 12pm.

37 Biltmore Ave

12 Bones Smokehouse: South Asheville

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.

2350 Hendersonville Rd, Arden

Asheville Pizza: South Asheville

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 3pm.

1850 Hendersonville Rd, Arden

Biscuit Head South: South Asheville

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 8am.

1994 Hendersonville Rd

Luella’s Bar-B-Que: South Asheville

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.

33 Town Square Blvd

Nine Mile Biltmore Park

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 4pm.

33 Town Square Blvd

Voodoo Brewing

Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 12pm.

3578 Sweeten Creek Rd, Arden

Bathroom Locations

The Flat Iron Hotel

Porta Potties for public use in front of the Flat Iron Hotel.

20 Battery Park Ave

Breakout Games

Porta Potties for public use in front of Breakout Games and the Restoration.

60 Patton Ave

Whole Foods Market

Porta Potties and handwashing stations.

1856 Hendersonville Rd

The Orange Peel

Porta Potties are stationed.

101 Biltmore Ave

Corpening Memorial YMCA

Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 2pm.

348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion

Walgreens: Merrimon

Porta Potties and handwashing station. Open daily, 9am.

841 Merrimon Ave

Reuter Family YMCA

Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 10am.

3 Town Square Blvd

Publix Super Market: Weaverville

Bathroom trailer by Wells Fargo. Open daily, 7am.

165 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open Monday through Saturday, 6am and Sunday, 8am.

95 Smokey Park Hwy

Walgreens: Candler

Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open daily, 9am.

41 Westridge Market Pl, Candler

Trust Bank: West Asheville

Bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities. Open daily, 11am.

1342 Parkwood Rd

Asheville City Preschool Emergency Food Closet

4 Porta Potties and 2 handwashing stations by the main entrance.

441 Haywood Rd

Grassroots Aid Partnership

Bathrooms on Haywood Road across from the West Asheville Fire Station.

959 Haywood Rd

Maple Ridge Baptist Church

Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.

133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler

First United Methodist Church

Bathrooms and showers are available. Open daily, 10am.

566 S Haywood St, Waynesville

Asheville Farmstead School

Public bathroom and public shower. Open daily, 10am.

218 Morgan Cove Rd, Candler

Woodfin Elementary School

Porta Potties available. Open daily, 10am.

216 Shelburne Rd

The Car Park

Porta Potty next to Downtown Books & News.

79 N Lexington Ave

Chick-fil-A: Merrimon

Porta Potty stationed for patrons.

170 Merrimon Ave

Compiled by Braulio Pescador-Martinez





