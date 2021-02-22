As plans to redevelop 6.84 acres along North Charlotte Street into a mixed-use development move forward, residents are rallying to protect a dozen historic buildings from demolition.
Preliminary documents submitted to the city of Asheville by RCG Development Group and the Killian family outline a mixed-use development at 123 Charlotte St. with 183 new residential units, 20 three-story row houses and more than 50,000 square feet of commercial space. If the plan is ultimately approved by Asheville City Council, it will require the removal of 11-13 structures in theChestnut Hill Historic District, a neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Street residents are gearing up for a fight. “Save Charlotte Street” yard signs are scattered around the neighborhood, and more than 2,700 people havesigned a petition protesting the development, says Jessie Landl, director of the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County.
Xpress photographer Cindy Kunst visited the neighborhood to document the current buildings. Asheville’s Technical Review Committee, which considers site plans and land development matters ahead of other city committees, is slated to review the project’sconditional zoning request at its meeting of Monday, March 1.
If plans to build a mixed-use development on Charlotte Street moves forward, these homes are at risk of demolition. Photo by Cindy Kunst
2 thoughts on “In photos: Mixed-use development could replace historic Charlotte Street homes”
Do these houses meet the criteria of “historic?”
“In the United States, historic places are determined and then monitored by the National Park Service. The National Register of Historic Places is a federal list on which there are currently over 26,000 places listed. Additionally, states and municipalities can designate a home or a district as historic.
However, just because a home is old does not mean it is registered or qualified to be a historic home. Age alone isn’t enough to classify a home as historic. To be accepted as a historic property, the home needs to be at least 50 years old (although there are some exceptions) and meet one of four pieces of criteria:
Be connected to significant, historical events
Be connected to the lives of significant individuals
Be considered an embodiment of a particular master or historic style
Has provided or is likely to provide important historical information
This formal designation means that the historic nature of the district must be preserved by all who own property within the district, and that permits are required for any work that affects the exterior of the home.”
Can Ms, Landle or the reporter address these criteria?
https://psabc.org/