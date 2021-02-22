In photos: Mixed-use development could replace historic Charlotte Street homes

As plans to redevelop 6.84 acres along North Charlotte Street into a mixed-use development move forward, residents are rallying to protect a dozen historic buildings from demolition.

Preliminary documents submitted to the city of Asheville by RCG Development Group and the Killian family outline a mixed-use development at 123 Charlotte St. with 183 new residential units, 20 three-story row houses and more than 50,000 square feet of commercial space. If the plan is ultimately approved by Asheville City Council, it will require the removal of 11-13 structures in the Chestnut Hill Historic District, a neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Street residents are gearing up for a fight. “Save Charlotte Street” yard signs are scattered around the neighborhood, and more than 2,700 people have signed a petition protesting the development, says Jessie Landl, director of the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County.

Xpress photographer Cindy Kunst visited the neighborhood to document the current buildings. Asheville’s Technical Review Committee, which considers site plans and land development matters ahead of other city committees, is slated to review the project’s conditional zoning request at its meeting of Monday, March 1.