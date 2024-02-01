Hopes rise for low-barrier shelter under revamped homelessness team

After years of false steps, it seems the City of Asheville and Buncombe County are on the same page about addressing homelessness: They’ve agreed that a low-barrier shelter is a top priority.

The community has numerous shelter options, including housing for veterans at Veterans Restoration Quarters at Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministry or emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence at Helpmate. Each has specific rules: Generally, sobriety is required, and men and women must be separated (meaning couples can’t stay together, and boys over age 13 are separated from female family members). Additionally, pets, a source of companionship for people, are not permitted. Most shelters require some sort of official identification such as a driver’s license or military ID. For some people, these rules present too many barriers, and they remain unsheltered.

2024’s Point-in-Time Count Teams will be taking a different approach this year to counting the number of homeless people for the annual Point-in-Time count, which collects data on the number of homeless people in a community. All communities that accept federal funding to address homelessness are required to do the count sometime during the last 10 days of January. In years past, volunteer street teams of three to four people canvassed high-traffic corridors in the community where homeless people are found and gather information. The data includes age, gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status and length of time homeless, among other information. This year, each team will consist of two people. They’ll visit the areas twice: once the evening of Jan. 30, and midday the next day, explains Emily Ball, City of Asheville homelessness strategy division manager. On Jan. 31, the PIT count volunteers will canvass the four crisis ministries operated by Asheville-Buncombe Christian Community Ministry and the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, a housing facility for mothers and children in Black Mountain, as well as AHOPE Day Center, a homelessness services center operated by Homeward Bound, and Haywood Street Congregation, a ministry that primarily works with people experiencing homelessness, addiction or mental health crises. Also on Jan. 31, outreach professionals, such as those at Homeward Bound, will visit known encampments. Lacy Hoyle, Buncombe County’s homelessness program manager, says the PIT count aims to count rural encampments more accurately. Local agencies like the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will help to identify those locations, she says. Encampments in the City of Asheville, which are often on wooded property, may look different from those outside city limits in Buncombe County, Hoyle says. This year’s PIT count will visit traditional encampments in tents but also known groups of people in living situations not suitable for human habitation, such as condemned houses without heat, power or water. The 2023 PIT count recorded 402 people who were homeless but sheltered, including 40 children, plus 171 people who were unsheltered. However, those who work in homelessness services acknowledge the number is likely an undercount. More accurate numbers, which are shared with the public in April, will help the community understand its scope of homelessness. “I think we are casting the widest net that we’ve ever had in our plan this year,” says Ball. “I think we should end up with more accurate data than we’ve ever had.”

Alternatively, low-barrier shelters have fewer rules: Typically, no weapons are allowed on the premises; and no drug or alcohol usage is permitted on-site. But families and couples can stay together and have their pets nearby. Within limits, those under the influence can still have a place to sleep. (When temperatures drop below freezing, triggering a Code Purple, area shelters waive many of their rules, becoming de facto low-barrier shelters.)

Educating the community When the City of Asheville updated its panhandling ordinances, it discovered the level of unawareness about homelessness in the community. “One thing that we discovered, which surprised us to a degree, was how much misunderstanding or a complete lack of understanding or awareness there was in the public that the city was, in fact, already regulating this particular activity and to what degree it was regulating it,” says Brad Branham, attorney for the City of Asheville. “Many people were either pushing for or against the implementation of an ordinance when those ordinances already existed.” In August, Asheville City Council passed two technical amendments to the ordinances to comply with federal law. One amendment specified solicitors must be at least 8 feet away from “transit stops,” like bus stops or medians. The other exempts people who are asking for money from family members or acquaintances. The city developed brochures about panhandling, which are available at City Hall, community centers, several libraries, Fire Station One at Court Plaza and the kiosk in front of the Downtown Association on Haywood Road. Branham says they’re intended for everyone — tourists, locals and those who engage in panhandling. “We’re not going to pretend that these activities aren’t taking place,” Branham says. “We want people to understand that if they choose to give to someone, they have the right to do that. That’s a constitutionally protected right. But we want them to do it in a safe way.” The city also began offering free homelessness learning series this fall. Each of the three sessions in the series is taught by Debbie Alford, community and economic development homeless strategy specialist. “What we’ve seen historically is a lot of interest from the general public and the community about homelessness but not a lot of understanding on the issue and the people who are affected by a housing crisis,” says Alford. The first session addresses the different categories of homelessness, like chronic homelessness, how a person might end up unhoused and repercussions of the trauma of homelessness. “It’s important that people really get that level of information so that they can understand that homelessness is not caused by someone’s lack of morality or personal decisions,” Alford says. “It’s something that they might be at risk for years before they have a housing crisis due to those precipitating events, and then it all comes crashing down because rent increased or whatever the scenario may be.” The second session covers past and present community response to homelessness, while the third explains how to partner with local agencies to help. The city held the series in October, November and December in various libraries, and over 200 people attended. Alford estimates about 20 people have completed all three sessions, and most attended one or two. The next homelessness learning series will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 13 and 20, at the Goodwill Career Center at 1616 Patton Ave. To register, visit avl.mx/daa.

“Every community that has any amount of unsheltered homelessness certainly needs a low-barrier shelter,” says Homeward Bound CEO Carl Falconer, who took the role in November.

Homelessness services providers say providing shelter is not one-size-fits-all, and a low-barrier shelter would close gaps. “People who are unsheltered are so varied in who they are and what things that they’re dealing with in their life, including a lot of trauma,” Falconer says. “It really becomes imperative that we have a way to allow everybody to be sheltered that we possibly can.”

A low-barrier shelter for people who are unhoused is a key component to cutting homelessness in half in two years, according to a National Alliance to End Homelessness report from January 2023. Yet the community has struggled mightily over the years to open one.

What’s different this time?

Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners convened at a Dec. 4 joint session to hear updates on what will be different this time around. Established in 2010, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care, also called CoC, is officially being restructured in March with the goal of operating more effectively.

The CoC is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that guides the system for addressing homelessness in a community. (It doesn’t provide services itself.) A community has to have a CoC in order to receive federal funding to address homelessness. Asheville-Buncombe CoC received $1.9 million in its most recent funding cycle.

One of the major points raised in the 2023 NAEH report was a lack of a collaboration between the local municipalities and participating organizations, such as homelessness services providers. Currently, the City Council and the County Commission each appoint eight members to the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee, which doubles as the CoC board. Those appointments aren’t chosen by the community and therefore aren’t necessarily representative of the community they serve. Under the new CoC, the membership body will elect the board. (CoCs are self-governing, and their performance is tracked by HUD.)

“The history in our community is a lot of folks and organizations doing a lot of good and very hard work, but not at a strategic system level,” explains Emily Ball, the City of Asheville’s homeless strategy division manager. The NAEH report listed the creation of a new CoC Board structure — one not situated under the city or county, and one empowered with decision-making authority — as a top priority. The draft charter — the program’s first charter — for the CoC suggests one nonvoting liaison from the Council and the Commission be on the board.

Ball says that restructuring will create a framework that the community hasn’t had before. “I think we’ve had so much historic confusion about who is responsible for what, who has the ability to take what action, how do we make decisions about resources and interventions,” Ball says. She says she’s optimistic about the new structure, adding, “This has tremendous potential to impact our community long term.”

In the fall, based on a recommendation in the NAEH report, Buncombe County hired Lacy Hoyle as its first homeless-program manager. “We want to do it right,” says Hoyle, who is also the project manager of the proposed low-barrier shelter. “We want to do it in a way where the population that we’re trying to serve will get the best possible chance to get the services that they need, and where the community that we’re serving will have the best possible chance to feel like this is an effective endeavor, and they’re going to be safe.”

Currently, the draft charter permits the CoC to have 17 board seats. Ball says a nominating committee has tried to involve as many stakeholders as possible. As of Jan. 19, 28 organizations submitted applications to be members, as did 110 individuals, Ball says.

The membership body will elect the new board in March and adopt a charter at its first meeting, Ball says. Then City Council will be asked to dissolve the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee.

Hoyle encourages community members to file applications to join the CoC. “It’s a good way to be informed, be involved and to have your voice heard about what we’re doing about this issue,” she says.

The roadblocks

Residents have heard discussions about the need for additional shelters over and over. For example, the city’s proposal for permanent supportive housing in East Asheville at the former Ramada Inn fell apart when a California-based company, Shangri-La, defaulted on its loan and the property went into foreclosure.

The low-barrier shelter planning team outlined what it would like to offer in a low-barrier shelter: be open for intake around the clock, allow pets and nontraditional families, and not require sobriety. “I wouldn’t say [those decisions are] solidified, but we’ve decided what we’d like to see,” Hoyle explains.

The team also would like to include space for partner agencies to provide services on-site, such as medical and mental health care. Providing those services on-site would reduce the need for shelter guests to travel elsewhere.

One unknown is where the low-barrier shelter will be located. “We are looking at sites, and a Realtor is also looking at sites at this point,” Hoyle says. “But we don’t have any specific information about any sites right now.”

All recommendations for a low-barrier shelter will be presented this spring, Hoyle says. The goal is for it to open by Dec. 24, which is when funding for additional beds at Salvation Army, Haywood Street Congregation and a shelter for families at AHOPE is slated to end.