News briefs: Strive Beyond promotes alternative transportation, Asheville hosts home ownership fair

Strive Beyond hosts driving reduction events

Formerly Strive Not To Drive, the Land of Sky Regional Council’s Strive Beyond program is hosting a number of events throughout May that encourage Western North Carolina residents to bike, walk, bus or carpool instead of using personal vehicles. Organizers say that these options are more environmentally friendly, less dangerous and better at efficiently moving people than are single-person automobiles.

Throughout May, residents can log the driving miles they replace through other modes of transportation at strivebeyond.org/challenge, with all who submit an entry registered to win a $500 voucher from the WNC Bicycle Dealers Association. The month ends with the Strive Beyond Summit at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mills River on Friday, May 31, from 3-5 p.m., where Transportation for America Director Beth Osborne will present a regional vision for shared and active transport.

Other events taking place throughout the month include:

Ride of Silence memorial bike ride, 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at Pack Square Park, 70 Court Plaza.

Stroll Outta Work walking history tour, noon-1 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St.

Aging and Living Beyond the Car talk, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, May 24, at Land of Sky Regional Council, 339 New Leicester Highway, Suite 140.

For more information and to register for these events, visit StriveBeyond.org.

Health Equity Coalition holds forum on Dogwood Health Trust

The biggest nonprofit in WNC — the $1.5 billion Dogwood Health Trust, formed from the sale of Mission Health to Nashville-based HCA Healthcare — will be the subject of discussion at the Health Equity Coalition’s Cutting Edge Philanthropy Forum on Friday, May 24. From 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center, philanthropic leaders will explore how the funding could bring about “transformational” results for the region.

Keynote speakers include Brenda Solorzano, executive director of the Headwaters Foundation of Montana, and Kelly Ryan, president and CEO of Incourage in central Wisconsin. For more information and to register, visit avl.mx/60n.

City of Asheville invites residents to Home Ownership Fair

On Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Asheville officials will put on a Home Ownership Fair at the Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave. Attendees can learn about the city’s recently approved Down Payment Assistance Program, as well as receive individualized support from bankers, real estate agents and credit experts.

The city’s program offers no-interest loans of up to $40,000 for residents making less than 80% of area median income for down payments on single-family residences within Asheville city limits. An additional $400,000 is available for full-time Asheville or Asheville City Schools employees making up to 120% AMI. More information is available at avl.mx/60h.

Area schools make staff moves

Buncombe County Schools hired Kimberly Fisher as human resources director, Brian Propst as assistant director of human resources and Taylor Baldwin as career and technical education director.

as human resources director, as assistant director of human resources and as career and technical education director. Asheville City Schools named Sarah Banks as interim finance director. Previously the system’s assistant finance director, she replaces Charlotte Sullivan , who retired in March.

as interim finance director. Previously the system’s assistant finance director, she replaces , who retired in March. Mars Hill University promoted Rick Baker, previously the school’s sports information director and assistant athletic director, to director of athletics. He will assume the position on June 1.

Watch and learn