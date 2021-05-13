Nonprofit news in brief: Race raises $6,860 for Riley Howell Foundation Fund

Posted on by Molly Horak
RUN WITH YOUR HEART: Glory Hound Events director Greg Duff presents a check for $6,860 to members of the Howell family. Proceeds from the Mighty Four Miler race went to the Riley Howell Foundation Fund, which supports victims of gun violence. Photo courtesy of the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina

Roughly 240 runners gathered for the inaugural Mighty Four Miler race in Waynesville on April 3, organized by Glory Hound Events to celebrate the life and legacy of Riley Howell. The 21-year-old Waynesville native became nationally recognized in 2019 after he tackled a gunman at UNC Charlotte to protect his classmates and was subsequently killed. 

“When something like the shooting at UNC Charlotte occurs, most of us feel helpless,” said Glory Hound Events director Greg Duff in a press release. “Unlike Sandy Hook, Columbine or the seemingly countless others that have happened, this one hit close to home. I know the Howells and remember seeing Riley as a child. I also know how to put on races, so doing one to honor Riley was an easy decision.”

The event raised $6,860 for the Riley Howell Foundation Fund, which makes grants to organizations that support victims of gun violence. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. 

A year of free pet food 

GOOD BOY: A dog at a Blue Ridge Humane Society pet food giveaway gets a treat for coming along. The organization has provided free food to 4,885 animals since May 2020. Photo courtesy of BRHS

The Blue Ridge Humane Society is celebrating a year of free pet food giveaways. The initiative, begun in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic downturn, has fed 4,885 pets to date. 

Upcoming pet food giveaways will be held Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County at 304 Ashe St. in Hendersonville; and on Tuesday, May 25, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., at the Interfaith Assistance Ministry at 310 Freeman St. in Hendersonville. 

Hemp for veterans 

Brevard-based Gaia Herbs has partnered with Veterans Healing Farm by donating 2,100 bottles of hemp extract and over 5 kilograms of raw herbs for natural remedies. 

Hemp has been shown to relieve stress, anxiety, aches and pains, said John Mahshie, the co-founder and executive director of Veterans Healing Farm, in a press release. His organization offers herbal counseling from a naturopathic physician at no cost to veterans transitioning back to civilian life; Gaia’s donation of raw ingredients such as turmeric, kava and astragalus roots will be used in herbal tonics made by returning service members. 

Gaia has also donated 1,500 bottles of hemp extract to Veterans to Farmers and Farmers Assisting Returning Military, nonprofits based in Colorado and Texas, respectively. 

NATURE HEALS: Gaia Herbs has donated 2,100 bottles of hemp extract to Veterans Healing Farm in Hendersonville. The nonprofit, which helps veterans transition back to civilian life by offering gardening workshops, also grows and donates produce to veterans. Photo courtesy of Gaia Herbs

New and notable

  • Asheville-based nonprofit investigative newsroom Carolina Public Press is celebrating 10 years in business. The organization first launched as a digital media outlet covering Western North Carolina; CPP expanded its coverage area to the entire state in 2018. 
  • FIND Outdoors welcomed three new employees to its team. Richard Coadwell will serve as retail operations director; Dan Woodall is the new regional facilities and operations director; and Christy Ralston will be the new manager for the Cradle of Forestry site in Pisgah National Forest. 
  • Cindy Smith is the new executive director of the Jewish Family Services of WNC. Smith comes to Asheville from Seal Beach, Calif., where she served in various roles for the Jewish Federation of Orange County. 

Mark your calendar

  • The Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders will hold its fifth annual awareness and fundraising breakfast on Thursday, May 20, at 7:30 a.m. RSVP for the virtual livestreamed event at avl.mx/9cp.
  • Thrive Asheville will host an affordable housing panel discussion and networking event on Sunday, May 16, at 6 p.m. The free event is open to all community members; register at avl.mx/9cq.
  • Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will headline Pisgah Legal Services’ annual Justice Forum, held this year on Thursday, Oct. 7. Hanna-Attisha is the author of What the Eyes Don’t See, a firsthand account of the water crisis in Flint, Mich. 
  • The Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville will hold its inaugural Sneaky Scavenger Race on Saturday, May 22 (which is, not so coincidentally, National Scavenger Hunt Day). Participants will complete eight interactive outdoor activities designed to challenge the body and mind. Register at avl.mx/9cv.

Take it for granted

  • The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina awarded $541,300 to support Latino communities and youth mental health services across the region. Both were identified as areas of particular need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • The Junior League of Asheville awarded $1,000 each to Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, Project Dignity, Helpmate, Babies Need Bottoms and Homeward Bound. The grants were supported by the JLA’s Be the Change Challenge 5K/10K fundraiser held in April. 
  • The Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund awarded grants totaling $48,800 to 13 area nonprofits, including Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, Black Mountain Counseling Center, Bounty & Soul, Food Connection and Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry. The full list of awardees can be found at avl.mx/9cr
  • Henderson County-based Western Carolina Community Action was awarded a five-year, $14 million federal grant to expand Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Henderson, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties. The funds are expected to serve an additional 99 infants, toddlers and pregnant women; up to 50 early childhood educators will also be hired. 
  • The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership awarded $185,000 to fund 15 projects supporting “craft, music, natural heritage, Cherokee culture and agricultural traditions.” View the full list of recipients at avl.mx/9cu
  • The Dogwood Health Trust has given $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina’s Janirve Sudden and Urgent Needs fund to support nonprofits delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the region. Nonprofits can apply for the funding at avl.mx/9cw
SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Molly Horak
Molly Horak served as a reporter at Mountain Xpress. Follow me @molly_horak
View all posts by Molly Horak →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.